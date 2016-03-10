Trending

How To Disable App Notifications in Windows 10

By News 

If you've installed certain programs on your PC or left specific settings enabled, you might find yourself getting unwanted notifications. Fortunately, it doesn't take much time to block an application from cluttering your display with annoying alerts.

It's not only notification-happy apps like Facebook or Twitter that fill your screen with alerts, as pre-loaded bloatware programs also spam displays with pleas for attention and offers for anti-virus subscriptions. Here's how to stop any app from posting notifications.

MORE: The Best Laptops for Business and Productivity

How To Disable App Notifications in Windows 10

1. Click the Action Center icon in the System Tray.

2. Right-click a notification. 

3. Select "Turn off notifications for this app".

That application can no longer send notification messages to your desktop.

Windows 10 Annoyances and Problems

Henry T. Casey

After graduating from Bard College a B.A. in Literature, Henry T. Casey worked in publishing and product development at Rizzoli and The Metropolitan Museum of Art, respectively. Henry joined Tom's Guide and LAPTOP having written for The Content Strategist, Tech Radar and Patek Philippe International Magazine. He divides his free time between going to live concerts, listening to too many podcasts, and mastering his cold brew coffee process. Content rules everything around him.