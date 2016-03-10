If you've installed certain programs on your PC or left specific settings enabled, you might find yourself getting unwanted notifications. Fortunately, it doesn't take much time to block an application from cluttering your display with annoying alerts.
It's not only notification-happy apps like Facebook or Twitter that fill your screen with alerts, as pre-loaded bloatware programs also spam displays with pleas for attention and offers for anti-virus subscriptions. Here's how to stop any app from posting notifications.
How To Disable App Notifications in Windows 10
1. Click the Action Center icon in the System Tray.
2. Right-click a notification.
3. Select "Turn off notifications for this app".
That application can no longer send notification messages to your desktop.
