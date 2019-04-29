Windows 10 gives you a lot of options you can configure directly within the operating system, but on every laptop or desktop, there are some settings you can only change in the BIOS (basic input/output system). The BIOS is the software that is built into your computer's motherboard and controls everything from the boot order of your drives to preboot security options to whether the Fn key on your keyboard activates a function key or a media control.
Unfortunately, because the BIOS is a pre-boot environment, you can't access it directly from within Windows. On some older computers or those deliberately set to boot slowly, you can hit a function key such as F1 or F2 at power-on to enter the BIOS.
However, most computers made in the past four years boot Windows 10 too quickly to listen for a key press at startup. To access your BIOS on a Windows 10 PC, you must follow these steps.
How to Enter the BIOS on a Windows 10 PC
1. Navigate to settings. You can get there by clicking the gear icon on the Start menu.
2. Select Update & security.
3. Select Recovery from the left menu.
4. Click Restart Now under Advanced startup. The computer will reboot to a special menu.
5. Click Troubleshoot.
6. Click Advanced options.
7. Select UEFI Firmware Settings. If you don't see this icon, then press Startup Settings, instead. When your PC is restarting, tap F1 (or F2) to access the BIOS.
8. Click Restart.
Your system will restart and take you to the BIOS.
