It's the "End of 10," but that doesn't mean you have to install Windows 11

In news unlikely to surprise anybody, Windows 10 is rapidly approaching its October 14 expiration date. That doesn't mean you'll be waking up on October 15 to a computer that no longer functions, but it does mean you'll miss out on Microsoft's technical support, feature updates, and security patches.

You can probably make do with the former, but the latter will leave you, your data, your hardware, and your system integrity completely exposed to every ne'er-do-well netizen with a willingness to exploit legacy machines (of which, there are a lot).

The official solution? Upgrade to Windows 11, obviously. And if your hardware doesn't meet Windows 11's stricter requirements? According to Microsoft, it's time to scrap your hardware and invest in one of the best laptops that comes pre-installed with Windows 11, instead.

However, the official path isn't the only path, and a new project called End of 10 is offering a different solution — one that doesn't involve tossing out your perfectly good hardware, surrendering to Windows 11's centrally-aligned, ad-laced Start Menu, or being constantly harangued about the spiritual benefits of owning a Microsoft Account.

In fact, it doesn't involve Windows at all. It's guiding people towards a different platform entirely: Linux.

Reviewed and rated by Laptop Mag Laptop Mag's best laptops in 2025 Check out our round-up of the best laptops in 2025 as we rank and file the best MacBooks, Windows laptops, and 2-in-1s of the year as reviewed and tested by Laptop Mag.

The "End of 10" but a fresh, Linux-based start for your brand-new, old computer

Yes, I'm well aware that suggesting Windows 10 users migrate to Linux may sound a bit like suggesting you start living in a van, under a bridge, and down by the river. It's free, it's liberating, but you might need to write a Bash script every time you want to start the engine.

At least, that's how Linux used to be seen.

Modern Linux is a different beast entirely, and it's perhaps in its most accessible state ever. That said, with only a 4% share of the desktop OS market (as per StatCounter estimates), Linux may rival Apple's macOS in terms of popularity, but it's vastly overshadowed by Windows' presence as the "standard" operating system.

Still, it's often that 4% who are the most vocal about their operating system of choice. They may be just as evangelical as your local Mormons, but they also have good reason to be. Even I, a lifelong Windows user, have been enjoying dabbling in Linux thanks to Valve's Steam Deck and its Arch Linux-based SteamOS platform.

Gaming with Proton? Surprisingly excellent. General computing? Seamless.

End of 10 seeks to promote Linux adoption, not by challenging Windows 11 with any particular distro, but instead by educating users with a mix of online or in-person guidance on how to make the switch with confidence.

It's less about the cold suggestion to "download this ISO" and more "let's walk you through it."

If you've ever debated giving Linux a shot, but have been scared off by its "experts only" reputation, End of 10's global network of repair cafes, independent shops, organizations, and Linux-familiar groups, could have you up and running on a fresh install in no time at all — breathing new life into older hardware, and letting you enjoy a brand-new, old computer.

The lid might be closing on Windows 10 support, but that doesn't mean your hardware has to follow suit. Switching to a Linux operating system could add years of secure and reliable computing onto your aging hardware. The End of 10 project seeks to make that transition easier than ever. (Image credit: Getty Images)

What's next

Let's be fair. Windows 11 isn't terrible. It's (relatively) stable, secure, and very much the definition of a modern operating system with its growing AI-backed feature set. Most of what works in Windows 10 carries over to Windows 11 pretty smoothly.

For every problematic switching to Windows 11 story you come across, there are probably a dozen or more silently satisfied upgraders now residing on Microsoft's flagship operating system.

But when it comes to hardware requirements, there are a lot of computer owners who don't even have the opportunity to give it a chance, even if they wanted to.

End of 10 isn't just about keeping older hardware out of landfills, it's a project that reminds people that, in the shadow of Windows' dominance, they still have a choice.

Linux isn't perfect, either. It has its quirks, and it's not going to be suited for every workflow, especially if you rely on currently unsupported programs like Adobe's suite of tools, for example.

However, for those with aging hardware, those who don't want to be forced onto Windows 11, or those who've already made the jump and are regretting it, Linux stands as a more than viable alternative in 2025.

While I can say that Windows 11 probably isn't the horror show that it's made out to be, I can also admit that it didn't get off to the best of starts, and its AI-focused future isn't appealing to everybody.

Windows 11 is probably in its best shape to date, but the one thing Microsoft still can't patch out of its operating system is the stigma.

Maybe the End of 10 can be the start of something new for you.