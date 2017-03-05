How to Restart Windows 10 Without Rebooting

Restarting Windows to install updates, fix a temporary annoyance or add new apps is a pain. Luckily, a simple fix exists that most don’t realize and it doesn’t require you to restart at all. Instead, we’re going to kill Windows Explorer (temporarily) and force it to reboot. Once it does, the computer things it’s been rebooted, and your updates will continue to install as normal.
1. Right click the Start menu or press CTRL + Alt + Delete.
2. Select Task Manager. <manager.png>
3. Find Windows Explorer in the list of processes.
4. Right click and select Restart.
