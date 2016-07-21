Battery Icon Missing in Windows 10? Here's How to Restore It

You log on to Windows 10 with your laptop and notice that the battery icon is conspicuously absent from your taskbar. You click the arrow which shows all your hidden icons, and there's no power indicator there either. It's hard to say why this little white symbol goes AWOL -- it happened to me after a recent Windows update -- but fortunately, it's easy to fix. Here's how to restore a missing battery icon in Windows 10.
How to Restore a Battery Icon Missing from Windows 10
1. Right click on the taskbar and select Settings.
2. Click "Turn system icons on or off."
Your battery icon should appear in the system tray again.
