How to Find Saved Wi-Fi Passwords on Windows 10

When you enter the password to join a wireless network, Windows obscures it by default. A series of asterisks keep prying eyes from peering in on the contents of the field containing your password, thus keeping your network safe(r). And once these passwords are saved, they’ll always be obscured, even when trying to re-join a network that’s password you’ve already entered.

Most of the time this is a good thing, but when you have absolutely have to find that password you can’t remember, here’s how it’s done.

1. From the Windows System Tray, right-click the Wi-Fi icon and Open Network and Sharing Center.

2. Click on Connections: (your Wi-Fi network name) to open the Wi-Fi Status Window.

3. Click Wireless Properties.

4. Switch to the Security tab.

5. Under Network security key, check the box that says Show characters.

Windows 10 Security and Networking