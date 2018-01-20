How to Pin Contacts to the Windows 10 Taskbar

As part of the Windows 10 Fall Creator’s Update, Microsoft now allows you to pin your favorite people (or those you talk to most often) to the Taskbar. After pinning Contacts to the Taskbar, you’ll have quick access to instant message, email, or call them on the fly using baked-in services like Skype.

You can sort, add more, and remove people just as easily as you added them originally.

1. Type People into the Cortana search bar and click the first result to open.

2. Find the contact you’d like to add to the Taskbar, and right click to open a pop-up window.

3. Select Pin to Taskbar.

4. Choose Pin from the pop-up window to add the contact to your Taskbar.

5. Click the contact’s name or image from the Taskbar, and message, Skype, or edit their contact information from the Taskbar.

