How to Add Quick Contacts to the Start Menu in Windows 10

Most of us have hundreds of contacts, yet only a few communicate with regularly. Windows 10 has an oft-overlooked feature that allows you to pin these contacts to your Start menu for easy access when you need it.

Here’s how it’s done.

1. Open the Windows Start Menu.

2. Open the Windows 10 People app. You can find it by searching "people" in the Cortana box.

3. Find the contact you’d like to create a shortcut for.

4. Right click and select pin to Pin to Start.

5. Click Yes, from the pop-up window asking if you’d like to pin to Start.

6. Un-pin contacts by right clicking their image in the Start Menu and selecting Unpin from Start.

Customize Windows 10