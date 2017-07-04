How to Get Classic Solitaire and Minesweeper in Windows 10

Windows 10, for all its improvements, took a step back in one key area: it removed the games we all used to love to waste time with and replaced them with flashier, ad-supported versions. Some of these games, like Spider Solitaire, didn’t make the cut at all. Microsoft’s new version of Solitaire is nice to look at, but it lacks the classic quality that made the original so popular and it's filled with ads too.
Here’s how to get the classics back.
1. Download the Windows 7 Games for Windows 10, Windows 8, and Windows 8.1 zip file from WinAero. The “download here” ads aren’t what you’re looking for, instead you’ll have to scroll down the page and download from the link next to bullet point one.
2. Again, scroll past the ads prompting you to download, and instead click the link near the Donate button.
3. Click OK on the pop-up and wait for the file to download.
4. Double-click to extract the files.
5. Double-click the application file.
6. Click Yes on the pop-up and wait while the installer loads.
7. Choose your language.
8. Click Next.
9. Choose the games you want to install by checking/unchecking the boxes next to the title.
10. Click Install.
