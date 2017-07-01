How to Turn Off Notification and System Sounds in Windows 10

Windows notifications have evolved with each new version, but never quite managed to master the art of not being annoying. Today we’re going to shut them off entirely, and instead rely on the notification window that slides out of the bottom right of your screen to provide these crucial details. Goodbye annoying notification chime.
1. Click the notification icon at the bottom right of the screen. You'll find it at the far edge of the toolbar next to the date and time.
2. Click the All Settings icon in the bottom right.
3. On the main Settings screen, choose System.
4. In the left sidebar, choose Notifications & actions.
5. To completely turn off Notifications, slide the Get notifications from apps and other senders button to the Off position.
6. Or, to be more selective with your notifications and not disable them all, scroll down to the Get notifications from these senders section, and decide what you’re able to tolerate: banner, sounds, or neither from each option.
