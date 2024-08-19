You need a VPN for school, here are 3 services we recommend

When you’re heading back to school, I’d assume that internet safety is the last thing on your mind. Then again, what do I know? I’m English, and the only thing on my mind when I go back to school is the brickwork of King’s Cross Station as I fail once again to find my way onto the platform for the train to Hogwarts.

However, while internet safety isn’t as cool as a new MacBook Pro, it should register pretty high up on your to-do list as you prepare for the year ahead. After all, you’ll likely be spending a lot of time on shared networks — a hotbed of potential security abuses that could see you gravely regretting prioritizing that dorm room essential iced coffee maker over investing in the ultra-affordable subscriptions of one of the best VPN services .

What is a VPN?

A Virtual Private Network (or VPN) is a security tool designed to protect your privacy as you surf the internet in search of ways to watch blocked content, whether that’s because of your location or network restrictions.

VPNs offer an encrypted tunnel by which all of your internet traffic can flow, making your IP address and activity along the way to ensure you remain as anonymous as possible while online.

While you can’t simply ghost your way around the internet, you can set your virtual location to any number of virtual servers to fool websites, services, and apps into thinking you’re somewhere you aren’t. This lets you bypass everything from ISP firewalls to geo-restrictions in your quest to freely explore the internet without roadblocks.

Why do I need a VPN?

Picture this: your entire class has become enraptured by a hot new TV show on Netflix, and you’re the only one who isn’t up to speed. Filled with dread and a sense of impending social stigma, you rush to your dorm and open Netflix only to find that the show in question is exclusive to the British Netflix library. Oh no. Whatever will you do?

Well, you could use a VPN to set your virtual location to London, England, and binge-watch your way to group acceptance. That’s what I’d do. After all, I don’t want to become a social pariah in my first week of school.

Stay in the know with Laptop Mag Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Another thing to keep in mind is your potential reliance on open Wi-Fi networks. While having quick and easy access to the internet while on campus, in libraries, or in local coffee shops is an incredible boon, it does come with its downsides. If it’s quick and easy for you to access, it’s just as quick and easy for somebody with less than good intentions to do so.

Public or shared Wi-Fi networks are a minefield of potential security threats. Thankfully, VPNs help mask your presence on the network and ensure the data passing back and forth between your machine and the internet isn’t intercepted and snooped on by any potential nosey ne’er-do-wells who become overly curious about what you might get up to on the privacy of your own devices.

VPNs keep you and your data safe from prying eyes at all levels of your internet access while also giving you the freedom to access the net in all the ways you choose. Security, privacy, and freedom: three of the most compelling reasons you need to invest in the VPN this back-to-school season.

Which VPN is right for me as a student?

Choosing a VPN service is a lot easier than deciding between spec-heavy laptops. But it can still be tough to judge if you’re unfamiliar with services like this.

Thankfully, we’re here to help. We know the importance of a good VPN at Laptop Mag, which means we stay abreast of the best services available so you don’t have to spend your every waking hour flipping back and forth between websites trying to make sure you get the best deal.

Let's look at some of the VPNs we recommend this back-to-school season.

1. ExpressVPN

(Image credit: ExpressVPN)

Whether you’ve never used a VPN or want to move to a more reliable service, ExpressVPN is our top pick for staying secure online. It’s easy to use and available across a number of your devices, meaning you can secure your laptop, smartphone, tablet, and even game consoles with up to eight devices able to share the same protections at once.

Better still, ExpressVPN provides a speedy pathway through its network, ensuring you won’t be bogged down by a connection that’s as slow as it is secure. ExpressVPN’s network contains over 3,000 servers spread across 105 countries and offers 24/7 support for anyone encountering issues with its service. It’s an ideal option for those looking for an all-around internet safety solution, and highly recommended.

2. NordVPN

Even if you’ve never used a VPN, you’ll likely have heard of Nord, whose sponsorships appear in a wide selection of YouTube videos. It’s one of the most popular VPNs you’ll come across, with good reason. Its 6,400+ servers spread across 111 countries are impressively fast and reliable, which makes it ideal for those who are perpetually downloading, streaming, or gaming.

However, NordVPN doesn’t solely rely on its speeds. It’s also an impressively secure service that takes user privacy incredibly seriously. To facilitate its users with the most secure online experience, Nord supports up to 10 simultaneous devices per account and supports all major operating systems and mobile platforms. NordVPN also offers incredible value to long-haul subscribers, with its two-year plans starting at just $5.99 per month.

3. Surfshark

While I might not be an American, there’s one thing that’s typically universal among students: being broke and appreciating a good deal when you find one. That’s where Surfshark comes into play nicely. Surfshark’s annual plans are some of the cheapest around, but that doesn’t mean it’s willing to compromise on safety or features to get there.

In fact, you’ll get access to several bonus features by upgrading to some of its broader tiers and still save money compared to more premium services like NordVPN and ExpressVPN. To make things even more outstanding in terms of value, Surfshark has no limits on the number of devices you can use with the service. This allows you to protect yourself but freely offer your roommates the same levels of protection and security.