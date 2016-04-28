How to View and Manage Saved Passwords in Edge Browser

Like other browsers, Microsoft Edge can save passwords for sites you visit and automatically log into those sites. There are a couple of ways to access its list.
Access Logins from Edge's Advanced Settings
In the Edge browser itself, you can see saved logins and open them in a new tab.
1. Click the menu button in Edge and then select Settings.
2. Click the "View advanced settings" button.
3. Click "Managed my saved passwords."
4. Click on one of the logins to edit the username or password.
5. Right-click on a login to open it in a new tab with your username and password filled in.
Edit or Delete Logins from Windows' Credentials Manager
If you want more detailed information about saved logins, such as revealing your passwords, you'll need to head to the Control Panel.
1. Press Win+X and then select Control Panel.
2. Click User Accounts.
3. Click "Manage Web Credentials."
You'll see a list of logins for websites, apps, and networks saved by Microsoft Edge and Internet Explorer.
4. Click the down arrow to see a detailed view of one of the stored logins.
5. Click the Show link or Remove link to reveal the password or remove the stored login information. You'll be prompted to enter your account password to see the web password.
Although not as robust as a dedicated password manager or other browsers' password management features, Edge's saved passwords feature can make it easier to log onto your favorite sites.
