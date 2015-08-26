How to Change Edge Browser's Search Engine to Google

Microsoft's new Edge browser for Windows 10 packs a bunch of useful features, such as Cortana embedded and easier sharing, but its default search engine is Bing. So when you type a query into the address bar, the results come from Microsoft's second-place search engine, not from Google. Here's how to change it.

1. Open Edge.

2. Go to Settings by tapping the three-dot button on the top right.

3. Scroll down and press the Advanced Settings box.

4. Tap the dropdown arrow at the end of the "Search the address bar with" field. You may have to scroll down to find it.

5. Select Add New.

6. Select your favorite search service from the options available. Edge displays apps, such as Twitter, that are already in your system and can be used as a native search engine. For this guide, we're choosing Google.

7. Press Add As Default to use your selection as the default search engine. If you hit the Add button, Edge puts your selection into the dropdown list of options that shows up in step 5 above. These boxes will be grayed out until you select a search option.

You're done. Now, whenever you type a query into the address bar or the Where To Next field on a new page, Edge will use your preferred search engine.

Edge Browser Tips