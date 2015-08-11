How to Disable or Enable Cookies on Edge Browser

The Internet can be a scary, insidious place where your cookies probably should be guarded as fiercely as your wallets. Cookies are little pieces of information that identify you on the Web and where you've been. They might even contain such sensitive data as usernames and passwords. While cookies can be key to a smooth Web experience, useful for such functions as keeping you logged in to your email or saving shopping cart items, malicious third parties could try to access them. Thankfully, there is a way to prevent this in most browsers, including Microsoft's all-new Edge. Here's a step-by-step guide.

1. Open Edge.

2. Press the three-dot More Actions button on the top right

3. Select Settings from the menu that shows up.

4. Tap or click View Advanced Settings. You'll need to scroll down to the bottom of the page.

5. Press the dropdown arrow under the Cookies field.

6. Select Block All Cookies or Block Only Third Party Cookies if you want to disable cookies, or Don't Block Cookies if you want to enable them. I recommend blocking just third-party cookies. First-party cookies are sometimes necessary for sites to function, as they could contain info that keeps you logged in to a site.

After picking your option, you can exit the settings panel by clicking anywhere else on the page.

