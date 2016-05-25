If you do a lot of multitasking, your screen gets covered in different windows. But what do you do when you need to find that icon or folder on the desktop or you just want to hide the clutter?

You could go hit the minimize button on all your open windows, or you could minimize them all at once with a single click or keyboard combo. Here's how to get to the desktop in Windows 10 with just one short action.

Using your mouse: Click the small rectangle on the far right side of the taskbar.



Using your keyboard: Hit Windows + D.

In either case, performing the action a second time (clicking or typing) brings all the windows back.

Windows 10 Basics