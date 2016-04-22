How to Change Windows Explorer's Default Folder

When you open Windows Explorer in Windows 10, the default folder that opens is either Quick Access or This PC, depending on your settings. But what if you want Explorer to open a different folder? Here's a way to open your preferred folder every time.

[explorer.png]

1. Right-click on the desktop and choose New > Shortcut.

2. In the location field, enter C:\Windows\explorer.exe

3. Click Next.

4. Name the shortcut or leave it as explorer.exe

5. Click Finish.

6. Right-click on the shortcut and choose Properties.

7. Change the target to C:\Windows\explorer.exe /n, /e, [location of your folder]. For example, to make Explorer open the C:\ drive folder, it would look like this:

You can use a subfolder too, such as C:\Users

8. Click OK.

Now, whenever you click that shortcut, your desired folder will open instead of the default. You can do this with as many folders as you wish.

Windows File Explorer Tips