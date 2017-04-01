How to Disable Quick Access from Windows 10 File Explorer

The jury is split on the utility of the Quick Access section in Windows 10’s File Explorer. I love it, and find it a quick and efficient way to navigate Windows. That said, I can also see a couple dozen reasons why you wouldn’t want your recently used folders hanging out where everyone could see.

Love it or hate it, here’s how to get rid of it.

1. Right click the Start menu and select File Explorer from the list of options.

2. Click the View tab.

3. Click Options and then Change folder and search options.

4. In the General tab, use the dropdown menu next to Open File Explorer to: to change the selection from Quick Access to This PC.

5. Click Apply at the bottom right to save the change.

6. Click OK to close the Window.

7. Close File Explorer.

Windows File Explorer Tips