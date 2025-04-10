A mysterious new folder appeared in my C drive after this Windows 11 update, should I be worried?

If you're a fellow Windows user, then you're all too aware of certain frustrations that come along with running Microsoft's operating system.

One of the more common frustrations we share is the sudden appearance of the platform's infamous Blue Screen of Death (BSoD), which leaves you only an obscure cryptographic puzzle of an error code to decipher its cause.

Then there are the moments when you leave your work open for the night, ready to hop back on the wagon in the morning with a head-start — only to find Windows Update has evaporated all of your unsaved work with an unprompted reset.

However, there are also the times that momentarily turn your blood to ice; that strangely named entry in your Task Manager processes, a brief flash of the Command Prompt when opening a file you downloaded online, and unannounced folders mysteriously appearing in your system drive.

The latter is something I recently came across, finding a strange, empty folder named "inetpub" sitting comfortably in my C: drive. I didn't create it, I didn't install anything relating to it, and I definitely didn't ask for it. Alarm bells did surely ring.

Naturally, I did what any person would do in this instance: groan at the thought of having to wipe my hard drive, change all of my passwords, and burn my wireless router at the stake in case it had fallen prey to a Chinese botnet.

Thankfully, before taking the nuclear option, I did what any tech-savvy person would do in this instance: I Googled it.

Turns out, I wasn't alone.

What is "inetpub," and why is it on my computer?

Let me spare you any more agonizing seconds spent wondering as to whether or not hackers have sneaked their way into your system and stumbled across the contents of that hidden folder on your desktop: no, they haven't.

Well, they might have. Astral projection for tech support is one of the few skills I've yet to develop in life, and I can't speak for the safety or status of your machine, after all.

However, if the only symptom you're facing is the lifeless and barren "inetpub" folder in your C: drive, then they likely haven't. In fact, you — like me — probably have nothing to worry about.

As it turns out, the "inetpub" folder is appearing for many users following April's Windows 11 24H2 (KB5055523) update, and it thankfully appears to be little more than a harmless artifact left behind by Microsoft's recent security patch, as noted by Windows Latest.

If you're unfamiliar with the name "inetpub," that's likely because it's the default directory used by Microsoft's Internet Information Services (IIS), something typically not activated on most consumer systems.

In a nutshell, IIS is Microsoft's built-in web server — something you'd use if you were to host a website from your Windows PC in the year 2006 for reasons unknown (and probably not worth venturing into) to anybody under the age of 40.

So, how did it suddenly appear on Windows systems? Well, that's the fun thing: nobody really knows. Microsoft has yet to comment, and the changelog of patch KB5055523 offers little to no clues to go on, either.

That said, the folder's appearance is seemingly completely harmless, and concerned users can opt to freely delete it without consequence.

Windows 11 might be no stranger to update related errors, but the recent appearance of a folder named "inetpub" within the system drive appears to be a harmless, safe-to-delete, artifact of April's security update. (Image credit: Microsoft / Laptop Mag)

What's next

Nothing. That's what's next. It's all a bit Much Ado About Nothing, really. However, it always pays to be vigilant.

The "inetpub" folder isn't a danger; it's not running any unidentified processes in the background, nor is it secretly hosting the contents of your Windows PC for internet users to access with wanton abandon.

If it bothers you in any way, feel free to delete it. The folder is empty anyway. Your computer will be none the wiser. If you're sentimental for Microsoft QA fails, then, by all means, keep it around.

For now, we all calmly move on and collectively agree to pretend we didn't just panic-Google "What is inetpub" and move into the comment section to talk about the wider quirks and nuances of the Windows 11 experience. See you there.