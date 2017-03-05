How to Use Maximum CPU Power in Windows 10

For power-hungry applications, Windows 10 has an option to max out your CPU. It’s not the ideal way to run your computer (it produces extra heat), but it should cover your needs for brief periods of high demand usage.

Here’s how it’s done.

1. Right click the Start menu and select Control Panel.

2. Click Hardware and Sound.

3. Select Power Options.

4. Find Processor power management and open the menu for Minimum processor state.

5. Change the setting for on battery to 100%.

6. Change the setting for plugged in to 100%.

Windows 10 Performance and Productivity