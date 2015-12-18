How to Activate Windows 10's God Mode

A legendary folder hidden in Windows 10 gives you quick access to a ton of handy settings in one place. The so-called "God Mode" folder provides links to a range of administration tools and tweaks in Windows. It's been around for a while in older versions of Windows is still alive and well. Here's how to activate the omnipotent "God Mode" in Windows 10.

1. Right-click on the desktop and go to New > Folder to create a new folder.

2. Name the folder: GodMode.{ED7BA470-8E54-465E-825C-99712043E01C} (Complete with the period after GodMode and the curly brackets)

Note that you can replace "GodMode" with any text you want, such as "JediMode" or "NinjaMode".

3. Open the GodMode folder to access over 260 commands, from administrative tools to backup tools to internet options and other important settings.

You can also drag and drop any of the commands from your GodMode folder to your desktop for quick access in the future.

