Best Gadget Gifts for Kids

Finding age-appropriate gadgets for a child can be a challenge. Perhaps your kid wants a giant drone, but maybe you don't trust an 8-year-old with an expensive quadcopter that can crash into the neighbor's roof. Or maybe you need a laptop that's the right size for a fifth-grader's hands and durable enough to survive slipping out of them.

We're here to help, with a list of great gadget gifts, from child-friendly laptops and tablets to build-your-own-robot kits and toys that teach toddlers about programming before they can read and write. All of these devices are fascinating for kids to use on their own or enjoy with their parents.

Anki Overdrive

Racing Cars for the New Generation

This app-enabled racing set is so much fun that you might be playing long after Junior does. With Overdrive, you use your tablet or phone to drive Bluetooth-enabled cars on a highly customizable track. The cars are designed not to go off the track, so even younger kids, with developing hand-eye coordination, can join in on the fun.

You can play in multiplayer mode and race against your friends and family, slowing them down by firing a series of unlockable weapons. Or, you can go into career mode and take on computer-controller opponents. The game is even more fun with one of the (optional) Supertrucks that can blast past the cars or enable other kinds of races.

Sphero Mini Robot Ball

Twirly Whirly Fun Times

The Sphero Mini is an app-controlled robot ball that features a built-in gyroscope, accelerometer, and LED lights. It comes with three mini traffic cones and six mini bowling pins, which you can use to create obstacle courses for your Sphero Mini. The ball, which is a smaller and less expensive version of the original Sphero, works on any smooth surface and has interchangeable shells that allows you to completely custom the look of your Sphero. A new features called Face Drive lets you control the Sphero Mini using facial expressions.

Eachine E10C Mini Quadcopter

A Birdseye View

A nano drone like the Eachine E10C Mini Quadcopter is perfect for kids. This tiny flying vehicle fits in the palm of your hand so it's too small to require FAA-registration or risk breaking the neighbor's window. A simple remote control makes it easy to pilot, while its 2-megapixel camera, a rarity in a drone this size, lets you take pictures as it flies around.

littleBits Gadgets and Gizmos, 2nd Edition

Paper Power

Children can learn all about the joy of invention and the power of electricity with this kit from littleBits. Magnetic components snap together, carrying electricity to motors, lights, speakers and Bluetooth receivers. Enterprising kids can build robots, fans or racing cars. An Android or iPhone app lets them control their contraptions from a mobile device.

Bouncy Bouncy

There are plenty of child-oriented tablets on the market, but the Fire Kids Edition is the best choice because of its robust parental controls, plethora of content and two-year damage-protection guarantee. The 7-inch Fire comes with a year of FreeTime Unlimited, which gives kids free access to thousands of age-appropriate videos, books and apps. You can also set the hours they can use the tablet and exactly which content they can access. The device's rubber case makes it nearly impervious to drops, but if you end up with oatmeal in the USB port or a cracked screen, Amazon will replace it right away.

For School and Fun

If you want the flexibility of a Windows laptop for your child, you don't have to break the bank. The 11.6-inch Lenovo Ideapad 110s is an attractive, 2.5-pound system with a bright screen, snappy keyboard and tons of battery life. The 110s comes preloaded with Windows 10 Home and a year's subscription to Microsoft Office 365.