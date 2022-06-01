Sony announced a new PlayStation State of Play for June, and it will show off nearly 30 minutes of announcements and updates — including a sneak peek at PlayStation VR2 games in development.



The State of Play livestream is scheduled for Thursday, June 2 at 3pm PT / 6pm EST / 11pm BST, and we'll finally get a better look at some of the 20 PSVR 2 games set to arrive once the VR headset launches. So far, we know Horizon Call of the Mountain is coming, and we'll get to see other first-party and third-party titles in development.



In the announcement, Sony also states we'll see "exciting reveals from our third-party partners," including trailers and announcements to fill the nearly 30-minute show. However, only time will tell what's coming.

How to watch PlayStation State of Play June event

Sony's June event will take place on Thursday, June 2 at 3pm PT / 6pm EST / 11pm BST. This time around, the showcase is meant to last over 30 minutes.



You can check out Sony's State of Play event over on its official YouTube channel, but we'll update this page so you can watch it right here when it arrives. You can also catch it on PlayStation's Twitch channel. Better yet, check out the livestream below:

We know Horizon Call of the Mountain, an exclusive new game built from the ground up for the PSVR 2, will be among the launch titles. Better yet, it's being co-developed by Guerrilla and Firesprite. As for all the other titles, Sony has yet to offer more details on what's to come.



We're expecting an Astro's Playroom-type game to show off the PSVR 2's capabilities, along with a few more first-party exclusives. We would love to get an update on Final Fantasy XVI, or a God of War Ragnarök launch date, but Sony doesn't specify we'll be getting any first-party game announcements. Stay tuned for further announcements.