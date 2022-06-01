How to watch PlayStation State of Play June event

By published

Expect a 30-minute showcase of PSVR 2 reveals and more

PlayStation State of Play
(Image credit: Sony)

Sony announced a new PlayStation State of Play for June, and it will show off nearly 30 minutes of announcements and updates — including a sneak peek at PlayStation VR2 games in development.

The State of Play livestream is scheduled for Thursday, June 2 at 3pm PT / 6pm EST / 11pm BST, and we'll finally get a better look at some of the 20 PSVR 2 games set to arrive once the VR headset launches. So far, we know Horizon Call of the Mountain is coming, and we'll get to see other first-party and third-party titles in development.

In the announcement, Sony also states we'll see "exciting reveals from our third-party partners," including trailers and announcements to fill the nearly 30-minute show. However, only time will tell what's coming. 

How to watch PlayStation State of Play June event

Sony's June event will take place on Thursday, June 2 at 3pm PT / 6pm EST / 11pm BST. This time around, the showcase is meant to last over 30 minutes. 

You can check out Sony's State of Play event over on its official YouTube channel, but we'll update this page so you can watch it right here when it arrives. You can also catch it on PlayStation's Twitch channel. Better yet, check out the livestream below:

We know Horizon Call of the Mountain, an exclusive new game built from the ground up for the PSVR 2, will be among the launch titles. Better yet, it's being co-developed by Guerrilla and Firesprite. As for all the other titles, Sony has yet to offer more details on what's to come.

We're expecting an Astro's Playroom-type game to show off the PSVR 2's capabilities, along with a few more first-party exclusives. We would love to get an update on Final Fantasy XVI, or a God of War Ragnarök launch date, but Sony doesn't specify we'll be getting any first-party game announcements. Stay tuned for further announcements. 

Darragh Murphy
Darragh Murphy

Darragh Murphy is fascinated by all things bizarre, which usually leads to assorted coverage varying from washing machines designed for AirPods to the mischievous world of cyberattacks. Whether it's connecting Scar from The Lion King to two-factor authentication or turning his love for gadgets into a fabricated rap battle from 8 Mile, he believes there’s always a quirky spin to be made. With a Master’s degree in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield, along with short stints at Kerrang! and Exposed Magazine, Darragh started his career writing about the tech industry at Time Out Dubai and ShortList Dubai, covering everything from the latest iPhone models and Huawei laptops to massive Esports events in the Middle East. Now, he can be found proudly diving into gaming, gadgets, and letting readers know the joys of docking stations for Laptop Mag.  