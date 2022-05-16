The cheapest iPad just got a whole lot cheaper — Daily deals

Right now, you can save £10 on the latest 10.2-inch iPad — the discount is small, but it makes one of the best tablets dirt cheap!

It may just be a tenner, but for what you get out of an iPad, it's more than a worthwhile deal. With the latest model, Apple's packed an A13 bionic for stellar performance, and alongside multitasking and a huge app store collection, you've got a real workhorse.

Plus, with Sony WF-1000XM4's back to an all-time lowest price and a £100 saving on LG C2 OLED, this is a great way to kick off the week.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad (128GB WiFi): was £319 now £309 @ Amazon

The latest base iPad is an amazing choice casual usage, gaming and light productivity. Basically, Apple raided the parts bins of previous and current gen models to develop something that is more than good enough for most of you! This model packs an A13 Bionic chip, vivid Retina display with True tone, 64GB of storage and up to 10 hours battery life. This deal is also available at Currys!

Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: was £250 now £166 @ Amazon ES

Now nearly £100 off, the Editor's Choice Sony WF-1000XM4 are at an incredible price. In our Sony WF-1000XM4 review, we rate them 5 out of 5 stars for their excellent music and call quality. They offer a lightweight and comfortable fit, powerful active noise-cancellation and tons of useful features. To get this offer, use Spanish Amazon and you'll see the final price on the confirmation screen.

Apple M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14: was £1,899 now £1,763 @ John Lewis

John Lewis is slashing £136 off the 512GB model MacBook Pro 14. It features a 14.2-inch mini-LED backlit display and delivers up to 14 hours of battery life. The laptop is powered by Apple's M1 Pro 8-core chip coupled with 16GB of RAM and employs a 14-core GPU for graphics. In our M1 MacBook Pro 14 review, its elegant design, excellent performance, and stellar battery life earned it a 4 out of 5 star rating. It's the Editor's Choice best laptop for power-users.

LG C2 OLED TV 42": was £1,399 now £1,299 @ Amazon with discount applied

As many reviewers are finding out, this 42-inch LG C2 OLED TV does double duty as one of the best gaming TVs and best gaming monitors you can buy. HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, powerful speakers and a stunning display alongside the size that means it could fit on both your desk or in the living room.

SanDisk Portable SSD (2TB): was £279 now £174 @ Amazon

The SanDisk 500GB Portable SSD is built for everyday use. It's water and dust resistant, which makes it perfect for on-the-go use. It delivers high transfer speeds of up to 520MB/s.

Sony Xperia 1 IV (free Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones): was £1,578 now £1,299 @ Sony

A fantastic pre-order offer on Sony's brand new smartphone banger, which features a fully optical zoom lens, alongside a gorgeous OLED display that's 50% brighter, the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, a 3.5mm headphone jack and even space for an SD card! Plus, get a free pair of Sony's best headphones.

ElectriQ 32-inch 4K HDMI 2.1 gaming monitor: was £615 now £450 @ Laptops Direct

The ElectriQ 32M4K144FS may have a confusing name, but what you get is a fully-loaded 4K gaming monitor with HDMI 2.1 ports and a 144Hz refresh rate. Not only that, but all this is available at the cheapest price we've ever seen for a monitor of its class!

Gotham Knights (PS5): was £69 now £59 @ Shopto.net

Following Batman's death, it is up to you and a group of fellow superheroes to protect Gotham city. This hype-fuelled action RPG has a confirmed release date of October 25 and you can get £10 off a pre-order right now.

