Best Buy knocks the iPad Pro M2 Cellular to a new low price at just $699 in this killer deal

Save $300 on the powerful iPad Pro M2 at Best Buy
Now that the iPad Pro M4 has made its debut, Best Buy is trying to move its iPad Pro M2 stock to make room. Luckily for you, that means the cellular model Apple 11-inch iPad Pro M2 just dipped to $699.
Typically $999, this is a whopping $300 in savings and the lowest price we've ever seen for this 11-inch iPad. And no Best Buy Plus membership is required to snag these savings!
While the iPad Pro M4 is more powerful than the iPad Pro M2, its overkill for most users. In our 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 review, we rated it 4 out of 5 stars and awarded it our Editor's Choice badge for its stunning display, fantastic speakers, and strong performance, capable of doubling as a productive laptop when paired with Apple's Magic keyboard.
And if the iPad Pro M2 offers plenty of performance power, why not buy this last-gen model at an epic discount?
If you're looking for a bigger display and more storage, Best Buy slashed the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 1TB of storage to $1,299 ($700 off). Or, if you want to see all your options before making a decision, check out the best iPad deals we've seen lately.
Today's best iPad Pro M2 cellular deal
Apple 11-inch iPad Pro M2 (Wi-Fi/LTE)
Was: $999
Now: $699 @ Best Buy
Overview:
Lowest price! Save $300 on the cellular model 11-inch iPad Pro, with no Best Buy Plus membership required.
Features: LTE support, 11-inch Liquid Retina (2388 x 1668) display, Apple M2 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 12MP front camera, and 10MP rear camera. It works with Apple Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil 2.
Release date: October 2022
Price check: Amazon $823 (used)
Cheaper alternative: 11" iPad Pro M2 for $599 ($200 off) | Larger screen: 12.9" iPad Pro M2 for $1,299 ($700 off)
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for this cellular model 11-inch iPad Pro.
Reviews consensus: In our iPad Pro M2 review, we awarded it 4 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice badge for its incredible display, strong performance, impressive speakers, and killer cameras. Our sister site Tom's Guide agrees that the iPad Pro is a mighty productivity tablet, perfectly designed for mobile editing. And with the Magic Keyboard attached, it's powerful enough to replace your laptop.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ (12.9") | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You're looking for a premium tablet with a great display that's powerful enough to double as a laptop when paired with Apple's Magic Keyboard.
Don't buy it if: You want a tablet for more basic needs, like media streaming, mobile gaming, or browsing the web and social media. Go with the less costly iPad 10 instead, or check out our best tablet deals for more ideas.
