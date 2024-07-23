Best Buy knocks the iPad Pro M2 Cellular to a new low price at just $699 in this killer deal

Now that the iPad Pro M4 has made its debut, Best Buy is trying to move its iPad Pro M2 stock to make room. Luckily for you, that means the cellular model Apple 11-inch iPad Pro M2 just dipped to $699.

Typically $999, this is a whopping $300 in savings and the lowest price we've ever seen for this 11-inch iPad. And no Best Buy Plus membership is required to snag these savings!

While the iPad Pro M4 is more powerful than the iPad Pro M2, its overkill for most users. In our 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 review, we rated it 4 out of 5 stars and awarded it our Editor's Choice badge for its stunning display, fantastic speakers, and strong performance, capable of doubling as a productive laptop when paired with Apple's Magic keyboard.

And if the iPad Pro M2 offers plenty of performance power, why not buy this last-gen model at an epic discount?

If you're looking for a bigger display and more storage, Best Buy slashed the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 1TB of storage to $1,299 ($700 off). Or, if you want to see all your options before making a decision, check out the best iPad deals we've seen lately.

Today's best iPad Pro M2 cellular deal