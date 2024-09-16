Ahead of Apple's October event, the iPad Pro M4 drops to $899
Save $100 on the mighty iPad Pro M4
Apple's iPad Pro M4 tablet is powered by the same hardware expected to arrive in its next-gen M4 MacBook series. Before Apple's October event is even announced, Amazon's end-of-summer sale slashes prices on iPads.
Right now, you can get the iPad Pro M4 for $899 at Amazon. It normally costs $999 so that's a $100 off and Amazon's lowest-ever price for this 11-inch iPad Pro M4. This is an excellent deal since you're getting the iPad Pro M4 for an all-time low price ahead of Prime Big Deal Days. If you want a bigger display (and bigger savings), the 13-inch iPad Pro is on sale for $1,189 ($110 off) — also at an all-time low price for the first time.
The 13-inch iPad Pro does double duty as a laptop when paired with a Magic Keyboard Case (sold separately for $339) or Logitech's Combo Touch Keyboard Case for $199 ($30 off). Logitech's Pebble 2 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse combo for $55 ($5 off) is also worth considering.
Launched in May 2024, the iPad Pro M4 is the first iDevice to feature the blazing-fast Apple M4 9-core CPU. By comparison, It's 50% faster than the older model M2 and uses just half the power. In terms of GPU performance, it’s a whooping 4X times faster. iPad Pro M4 users can expect games and other graphics-intensive tasks to run smoother than ever before.
Now up to $110 off, the iPad Pro M4 is Apple's most powerful tablet yet and a solid buy if you want a portable device for getting things done on the go.
Today's best iPad Pro M4 deal
Apple iPad Pro M4 11-inch Tablet
Was: $999
Now: $899 @ Amazon
Lowest price! Amazon takes $100 off the 11-inch iPad Pro M4 which drops it to an all-time low price. Also at a new price low is the 13-inch iPad Pro for $1,189 ($110 off).
Featuring Apple's new blazing-fast M4 chip, the 2024 iPad Pro is up to 50% faster than the older model M2 and uses just half the power. In terms of GPU performance, it’s 4X times faster, which means games and other graphics-intensive tasks run smoother than ever.
Features: 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED, Apple M4 9-core chip, 256GB of storage
Release date: May 2024
Price check: Best Buy $999
Price history: This is the 11-inch iPad Pro M4's lowest price ever at Amazon.
Reviews: While we didn't get to test it, sister site Tom's Guide reviewed the iPad Pro M4 and gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars and their Editor's Choice Award.
Tom's Guide ★★★★½
Buy if: You want a premium tablet that does double duty as a laptop. Pair it with a keyboard and it serves as a laptop replacement for on-the-go productivity.
Don't buy if: You want a tablet solely for general use like content consumption and internet browsing. If you don't plan on using it for productivity, the iPad 10 is the best tablet for most people.
