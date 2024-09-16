Ahead of Apple's October event, the iPad Pro M4 drops to $899

Apple iPad Pro M4 11-inch Tablet

Was: $999

Now: $899 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Amazon takes $100 off the 11-inch iPad Pro M4 which drops it to an all-time low price. Also at a new price low is the 13-inch iPad Pro for $1,189 ($110 off).

Featuring Apple's new blazing-fast M4 chip, the 2024 iPad Pro is up to 50% faster than the older model M2 and uses just half the power. In terms of GPU performance, it’s 4X times faster, which means games and other graphics-intensive tasks run smoother than ever.

Features: 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED, Apple M4 9-core chip, 256GB of storage

Release date: May 2024

Price check: Best Buy $999

Price history: This is the 11-inch iPad Pro M4's lowest price ever at Amazon.

While we didn't get to test it, sister site Tom's Guide reviewed the iPad Pro M4 and gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars and their Editor's Choice Award.

Tom's Guide ★★★★½

Buy if: You want a premium tablet that does double duty as a laptop. Pair it with a keyboard and it serves as a laptop replacement for on-the-go productivity.

Don't buy if: You want a tablet solely for general use like content consumption and internet browsing. If you don't plan on using it for productivity, the iPad 10 is the best tablet for most people.