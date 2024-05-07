With the new iPad Air 6, Apple corrects a mistake from the iPad Air 5

With downloaded movies, TV shows, games, photos, videos, and music, the storage on your iPad — arguably the best media-experiencing device in human history — can fill up in the blink of an eye.

It was always a wonder, then, that one of the best tablets around, so clearly perfect for media, came with a measly 64GB of storage. That was the case anyway, up until the iPad Air 5 base model, which was released in March 2022. Even modern smartphones, for the most part, come standard with 128GB of storage at minimum.

Apple's new iPad Air 6 is better than the iPad Air 5 for a straightforward reason: The 6 Air has ample storage.

Of course, the new iPad Air 6 improved in other ways as well, but for the first time ever, the base model of Apple's Air line of tablets will have 128GB of storage — a change that should've happened with the iPad Air 5.

In addition to the iPad Air 6's new storage minimum, the tablet also gained new storage maximums of 512GB and 1 TB and quite a few other notable features — let's dive into what changed.

What else is new with Apple's iPad Air 6?

The classic 11-inch iPad Air is here to stay, but Apple's sixth-generation iPad Air offers a new 13-inch model.

Both the 11-inch and 13-inch models gain landscape stereo speakers with spatial audio, but Apple says the larger model offers "even better sound quality with double the bass."

Stay in the know with Laptop Mag Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Additionally, both models now feature the front-facing camera with Center Stage on the landscape edge rather than the portrait edge, and the new Air comes in four gorgeous colors: Blue, Purple, Starlight, and Space Gray.

(Image credit: Apple)

One of the most exciting, albeit expected, changes to the iPad Air 6 is the M2 chip. This upgraded chip allows the iPad Air to "deliver advanced features pioneered on iPad Pro," but at a much more affordable price. You can explore countless AI features on Apple's new iPad Air and even play games like Assassin's Creed Mirage.

According to Apple, the iPad Air 6 with its M2 chip is "50 percent faster than iPad Air with M1 chip" and "3x faster than iPad Air with A12 Bionic chip."

Despite its speedy chip upgrade, the 11-inch iPad Air 6 is the same price as the iPad Air 5: $599.

(Image credit: Apple)

The larger, 13-inch iPad Air 6 is $200 more expensive at $799, but you get more screen real estate and better sound quality for that price.

Both new iPad Air models also work with the redesigned aluminum Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil Pro — both of which were announced today — making it possible for you to create a budget-friendly, portable workstation.