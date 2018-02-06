List of Laptop and Tablet Recalls - 2018 and Earlier

There are billions of laptops and tablets in the wild and the vast majority of them are completely safe to use. However, from time to time, manufacturers find out that one of their products has a defect, which could cause a fire or other disaster. Usually these problems are due to bad batteries, chargers or power cords. But whatever the reason, if you have one of these defective machines, you need to contact the manufacturer to get a new unit or a new part.

Find out if your laptop or tablet has been subject to a recall by checking our list of recent recalls below. We'll update this page every time a new recall happens.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Recall

Company: Lenovo

Recall Date: Feb. 6, 2018

Affected Laptops: The recall includes ThinkPad X1 Carbon 5th Generation laptops labeled 20HQ, 20HR, 20K3 and 20K4.

The details: An unfastened screw inside the laptop can damage the battery, causing it to overheat and possibly catch fire.

Built between: December 2016 and October 2017.

How to recall: Follow instructions here to enter your machine type and serial number, which are found on the bottom of the laptop. If your laptop is one of the affected models, Lenovo recommends that you "immediately stop using" it and contact Lenovo Services or an authorized Warranty Services Provider to follow up.

Barnes & Noble Nook Tablet 7 Power Adapter Recall

Company: Barnes & Noble

Recall Date: Feb. 1, 2017

Affected Tablets: Nook Tablet (7-inch) with model number BNTV450. The adapter bears model number TPA-95A050100UU and manufacture date 201610.

The details: The casing of the power adapter sold with the Nook Tablet (7-inch) can break, posing an electric shock hazard.

Sold between: November 2016 to January 2017

How to recall: Register here for a free replacement adapter. You'll get a prepaid UPS label to return the recalled adapters to Barnes & Noble, and a replacement will be shipped to you.

HP, Compaq Battery Recall (January 2017)

Company: HP

Recall Date: Jan. 25, 2017

Affected Laptops: Batteries from HP, Compaq, Compaq Presario, ProBook, Envy and Pavilion notebooks, as well as battery packs sold on their own. Affected batteries are black and have bar codes that begin with one of the following: 6BZLU, 6CGFK, 6CGFQ, 6CZMB, 6DEMA, 6DEMH, 6DGAL or 6EBVA.

The details: This recall began in 2016 and expanded in 2017. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) advised anyone with an affected battery to remove the battery and use the laptop only on AC power. The recall affects units in the United States, Canada and Mexico. HP received a report of one overheating that resulted in "melting and charring … causing about $1,000 in property damage."

Sold between: 101,000 batteries sold between March 2013 and October 2016

How to recall: Those who need replacement batteries can call HP at 1-888-202-4320 or go to this page to see if their notebooks are affected.

Microsoft Surface Pro Power Cord Recall

Company: Microsoft

Recall Date: Jan. 21, 2017

Affected Laptops: Surface Pro, Surface Pro 2 and Surface Pro 3

The details: If the AC cord "is wound too tightly, twisted or pinched over an extended period of time," the machine could overheat. Depending on local regulations, you'll want to dispose of, or recycle, your cord.

Sold between: all Surface Pro AC power cords sold before March 15, 2015, in the U.S. and Canada and before July 15, 2015, in order markets.

How to recall: To see if you qualify for a free replacement and to begin the exchange process, please visit this page.

Sony Vaio Laptop Battery Recall

Company: Sony Vaio

Recall Date: June 16, 2016

Affected Laptops: Sony Vaio laptops from 2013, with battery packs that feature the model number VGP-BPS26 and part numbers 1-853-237-11 and 1-853-237-21

How to recall: Users affected by the recall should stop using their devices and call Sony toll-free at 1-888-476-6988, or contact the company through online support.

Apple MacBook USB Type-C Cable Recall

Company: Apple

Recall Date: Feb. 16, 2016

Affected Laptops: 12-inch MacBooks sold through June 2015. Affected cables are stamped with the text "Designed by Apple in California. Assembled in China." and don't include a serial number.

The details: Some cables included with the laptop through June 2015 suffer from a "design issue" that causes the laptop to charge either sporadically or not at all.

Sold between: Apple recalled cables included with the laptop through June 2015.

How to recall: Those who provided a mailing address when registering their MacBooks should have already gotten replacements by now. If you haven't received a replacement cable, make a trip to an Apple retail store (consider making a Genius Bar reservation), find an authorized service provider or contact Apple support directly via this page. You will need your MacBook's serial number, which is on the bottom of the laptop.

Toshiba Laptop Battery Recall

Company: Toshiba

Recall Date: March 30, 2016

Affected Laptops: Various Toshiba Portege, Satellite, and Tecra laptops. Batteries that have part numbers that begin with G71C

The details: In January of 2016, Toshiba issued a recall for overheating laptop battery packs. The CPSC promoted the recall on March 30, 2016, after it received four reports of the power supplies overheating and melting.

Sold between: June 2011 and January 2016

How to recall: Users can download a utility that the company released to see if their notebook's battery is part of the recall. Or, if you know your Toshiba notebook's part and serial numbers, you can find out if you're affected by typing that information into this page. If that's not enough, you can call Toshiba's toll-free line (866-224-1346) with further questions.

Nvidia Shield Tablet Recall

Company: Nvidia

Recall Date: July 31, 2015

Affected Laptops: You'll need to dive into your Shield tablet's settings menu to find out if it's one of the affected models. First, though, make sure your software is up to date. Then, select Settings, then About Tablet and then Status. If you see "B01" under the Battery tab, your Shield Tablet is fine. If you see "Y01," however, you've got an at-risk Shield.

The details: Nvidia announced a voluntary recall of the 8-inch Android slate due to battery issues that cause the device to overheat, creating a potential fire hazard.

Sold between: From the slate's July 2014 launch to July 2015

How to recall: After following the above steps, tap "Y01" and you'll receive a recall notice and serial number. Then, head to this website to apply for a replacement.

Lenovo ThinkPad Battery Recall (March 2014)

Company: Lenovo

Recall Date: March 28, 2014

Affected Laptops: Certain batteries in and made for the Edge 11, Edge 13, Edge 14, T410, T420, T510, W510, X100e, X120e, X200, X201 and X201s notebooks. Affected batteries have one of the following part numbers on their white bar code sticker: 42T4695, 42T4711, 42T4798, 42T4804, 42T4812, 42T4822, 42T4828, 42T4834, 42T4840 or 42T4890.

The details: The CPSC issued a recall for a small number of the Chinese notebook maker's battery packs, saying they can overheat and pose a fire hazard. Some 34,500 battery packs in the U.S. were affected. Lenovo had received reports of batteries overheating, damaging the computers and "nearby property."

Sold between: October 2010 through April 2011

How to recall: Contact Lenovo for a free replacement at (800)-426-7378 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or through the company's website

HP, Compaq Laptop Power Cord Recall (August 2014)

Company: HP

Recall Date: Aug. 26, 2014

Affected Laptops: All laptops with LS-15 power cords. Look for "LS-15" on the AC adapter end of your cord, which plugs into the power brick. In total, 5,577,000 units in the U.S. and 446,700 from Canada are included.

The details: At the time of writing, HP received 29 reports of these power cords overheating, melting or charring. In two of those cases, people reported suffering minor burns. Consumers made 13 claims of minor property damage.

Sold between: The power cords accompanied computers and accessories sold at HP.com and authorized dealers between September 2010 and June 2012.

How to recall: Contact HP via the toll-free hotline the company created for this recall (877-219-6676), which is open between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday. You can also visit this HP web page to request a replacement.

