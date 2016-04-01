Melting Batteries: Is Your Toshiba Laptop Affected?

They'll stop the world and melt with you. In January, Toshiba issued a recall for overheating laptop battery packs that appeared in over 100,000 computers sold between June 2011 and January 2016. However, just yesterday, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (USCPSC) promoted the recall after it received four reports of the power supplies overheating and melting.

The USCPSC states that no injuries has been reported, but Toshiba is advising affected users to remove battery packs from their notebooks and rely on the AC power adapter.

MORE: Laptops with the Longest Battery Life

The recall affects 91 different Toshiba notebook models, and while the majority of those units are Satellite notebooks, some Tecra, Portege, Mini Notebook and Satellite Pros are also listed in the recall. Panasonic made the recalled batteries, and individually-sold packs are also a part of this program.

If you own a Toshiba laptop and know its model name, you can search this list to see if your battery is available for recall. The list also names the specific battery models that can be sent back. Notebooks that were serviced by Toshiba may also carry at-risk batteries, and Toshiba has produced a document that lists the SKU numbers on those notebooks.

Users who don't know the name of their Toshiba notebook or don't want to find its SKU number can download a utility that the company released which checks to see if its battery is part of the recall. Lastly, those who know their Toshiba notebook's part number and serial number can find out their recall status by typing that information into this page.

Toshiba says customers can call its toll-free line 866-224-1346 if they have further questions.