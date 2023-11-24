Here's how to find the best deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday (It's not what you'd expect)

Black Friday is here but why spent hours trawling through retail sites and pages and pages of discounted devices when you can simply ask a robot to do all of that hard work for you? It's the age of AI after all, and if it can't handle a little Black Friday busywork on our behalf then in all honesty, what's the point?

So, we at Laptop Mag would like to introduce you to the Deals Bot. A carefully crafted complexity of ones and zeros that lives and breathes to serve only one purpose: to help you find the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals from across our wide selection of laptops, TVs, tablets, smartphones, wearables, monitors, accessories, and more.

If you've been with us throughout the week you'll know that every writer at Laptop Mag has been hard at work accumulating the best Black Friday deals from around the net, and our trusty Deals Bot is the fastest and easiest way of searching through the hundreds of deals we've stockpiled so far.

Go ahead and give it a spin. Simply enter the type of product you're looking for in the chat window (e.g. 'gaming laptop', 'MacBook', or 'PlayStation 5') and hit return, the Deal Bot will do the rest.

Laptop Mag Black Friday Deal Bot

Where else can I find the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals?

Prefer to do things the old fashioned way? I don't blame you! Thankfully, alongside our resident Deal Bot, we've also been cultivating a number of pages that keep track of all of the incredible savings available for Black Friday. Check out some of these pages below or browse the site for more deals!

Black Friday laptop deals

Black Friday Apple & MacBook deals

Black Friday TV & projector deals

Black Friday tablet deals

Black Friday phone deals

Black Friday headphones & audio deals