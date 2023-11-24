Here's how to find the best deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday (It's not what you'd expect)
Black Friday is here but why spent hours trawling through retail sites and pages and pages of discounted devices when you can simply ask a robot to do all of that hard work for you? It's the age of AI after all, and if it can't handle a little Black Friday busywork on our behalf then in all honesty, what's the point?
So, we at Laptop Mag would like to introduce you to the Deals Bot. A carefully crafted complexity of ones and zeros that lives and breathes to serve only one purpose: to help you find the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals from across our wide selection of laptops, TVs, tablets, smartphones, wearables, monitors, accessories, and more.
If you've been with us throughout the week you'll know that every writer at Laptop Mag has been hard at work accumulating the best Black Friday deals from around the net, and our trusty Deals Bot is the fastest and easiest way of searching through the hundreds of deals we've stockpiled so far.
Go ahead and give it a spin. Simply enter the type of product you're looking for in the chat window (e.g. 'gaming laptop', 'MacBook', or 'PlayStation 5') and hit return, the Deal Bot will do the rest.
Laptop Mag Black Friday Deal Bot
Where else can I find the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals?
Prefer to do things the old fashioned way? I don't blame you! Thankfully, alongside our resident Deal Bot, we've also been cultivating a number of pages that keep track of all of the incredible savings available for Black Friday. Check out some of these pages below or browse the site for more deals!
Black Friday laptop deals
- Black Friday laptop deals
- Black Friday Chromebook deals
- Black Friday laptop deals under $500
- Black Friday laptop deals under $300
- Black Friday AMD laptop deals
Black Friday Apple & MacBook deals
- Black Friday Apple deals
- Black Friday Apple Watch deals
- Black Friday iPad deals
- Black Friday Apple accessories deals
Black Friday TV & projector deals
- Black Friday 85-inch TV deals
- Black Friday projector deals
- Black Friday TCL TV deals
- Black Friday OLED TV deals
Black Friday tablet deals
- Black Friday tablet deals
- Black Friday Kindle deals
- Black Friday iPad deals
- Black Friday Galaxy Tab deals
Black Friday phone deals
- Black Friday TCL deals
- Black Friday iPhone deals
- Black Friday Phone deals
- Black Friday Samsung phone deals
Black Friday headphones & audio deals
- Black Friday headphone deals
- Cyber Monday headphone deals
- Black Friday Beats headphone deals
- Black Friday Razer headset deals
Black Friday gaming deals
- Black Friday Nintendo Switch game deals
- Black Friday PS5 deals
- Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals
- Black Friday PS4 deals
- Black Friday Xbox deals
- 7 gamer gifts for Black Friday
