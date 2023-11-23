These are the 5 best Black Friday Deals on projectors I actually use

Sure, you could spend $25,000 on a 97-inch OLED 4K television, but then how do you pay for your kid's college? TV screens get larger yearly, but so do the costs, and getting one into your home could be challenging. Solid, affordable TV options are available but won't give you that home cinema vibe you want.

I am reviewing several 4K (3840 x 2160) and FHD (1920 x 1080) projectors, from traditional to laser. The technology, brightness, and quality have grown exponentially, allowing users to go to the movies while sitting on their couch. Some projectors are meant for portability and the backyard, while others are intended to give you the best home cinema experience possible.

Here are the five best projectors on sale this Black Friday. I have had the chance to get hands-on with them, which has turned my tiny studio apartment into a cineplex.

Hisense PL1 X-Fusion Laser Projector: $2,499.99 $1,799.99 @BestBuy

Save $700 on the Hisense PL1 X-Fusion Laser Projector at Best Buy. Features: The Hisense PL1 X-Fusion Laser Projector is packed with 4k (3840 x 2160) resolution, pumps out an ample 2,200 lumens of brightness, and comes with Google TV, HDR 10, Hybrid Log-Gamma, Dolby Atmos, and Vision. Android TV

XGIMI Halo+ 1080P Portable Projector: $849.99 $649.99 @ Amazon

Save $200 on the XGIMI Halo + portable projector with audio by Harmon Kardon at Amazon right now. Features: This XGIMI HALO + FHD (1920 x 1080) has automated keystone correction, intelligent obstacle avoidance, auto screen alignment, thumpy Harmon Kardon audio, built-in WiFi, and Android TV. Perfectly bright for those all-night movies and favorite show binge fests thanks to its 700 ISO lumens of brightness.

Dangbei Mars Pro 4K Laser Projector: $1,599 $1,151 @ Amazon

Save over $400 on the Dangbei Mars Pro 4K laser projector with Android TV. Features: The Dangebei Mars Pro 4k laser projector comes packed with Android TV, Dolby Audio, HDR 10, 2,100 lumens of brightness, and produces vivid color. It's also gorgeous and fits nicely into any decor.

NEBULA by Anker Cosmos Laser 4K Projector: $1,999.99 $1499.99 @ Amazon

Save $500 on Anker's Nebula 4K laser projector at Amazon. The Nebula comes with Android TV built-in so that you can binge-watch all your favorite shows and movies. Features: The Nebula 4k laser projector is packed with Android TV, ‎Intelligent Environment Adaptation Technology, Keystone correction, Autofocus, Screen fit, Eye guard, Dolby Audio, AIFI, 3D Soundscape, and is a perfect addition to your home cinema experience.

KODAK Luma 350 Portable Smart Projector: $349.99 $299.99 @Amazon

Save $50 on this excellent handheld super portable projector from Kodak. Features: Luma App | Ultra HD Rechargeable Video Projector w/ Onboard Android TV, Streaming Apps, Wi-Fi, Mirroring, Remote Control, videos up to 200-inches.

Bonus Deal! more like a bonus steal!