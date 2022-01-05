Samsung's new Freestyle smart TV projector pre-orders now open

Samsung took to CES 2022's virtual stage to announce the next best thing in home theater. Now available for pre-order, The Freestyle is the tech titan's new mini smart TV projector.

For a limited time, when you pre-order The Freestyle for $899 at Samsung, you'll get a bonus Freestyle Carrying Case (valued at $59). This exclusive pre-order deal ends January 23.

Pre-order Samsung's new Freestyle Smart TV projector by January 23 and get a free Carrying Case. The Freestyle packs smart TV functionality into a pint size, portable design. Enjoy a screen size of up to 100 inches in 1080p resolution anytime and anywhere. Samsung Freestyle pre-orders ship to meet its January 24 release date.

Samsung's Freestyle portable projector aims to reinvent the way you consume and present content. It features a flexible, 180-degree design that lets you enjoy big screen 1080p viewing up to 100 inches anytime, anywhere. At just 1.6 pounds and 3.7 x 5.3 x 3.7 inches, the Freestyle is lightweight, compact and mighty.

Rich with smart TV capabilities, The Freestyle affords you access to your favorite streaming apps and hands-free control. You can summon Alexa or Bixby to power on The Freestyle, adjust volume, play music or check today's forecast.

And whether you're jamming your playlist or watching movies, the projector's 5 Watt woofer delivers powerful and immersive 360 sound.

Easy to set up, The Freestyle automatically optimizes and auto-focuses to achieve the best picture possible from any angle. Simply point the projector at a blank, flat surface, kick back and watch.

Pre-orders for the Samsung Freestyle ship to meet its January 24 release date.