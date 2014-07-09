Sprint LivePro Marries a Mini Projector and LTE Hotspot

What do you get when you cram a Wi-Fi hotspot into a portable projector? If you said Sprint's new LivePro, you're a psychic and correct. Available July 11 for $0 down and 24 monthly payments of $18.75, the LivePro combines an LTE Spark-enabled hotspot with a mini projector so you can stream movies almost anywhere you want.

Capable of producing a 100 lumens, DLP projector, the LivePro can display a 1080p image at distances ranging from 10 inches to 10 feet. Measuring 4.7 x 4.7 x 1.1 inches and weighing 14.1 ounces, the projector can fit easily into your work bag, in case you need to give a presentation and there's no Wi-Fi to be found.

MORE: Streaming Box Battle: Roku vs. Apple TV vs. Chromecast

Inside, the LivePro packs a dual-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and 4GB of onboard storage. There's also a 32GB microSD card slot that can hold an entire season of your favorite shows or a handful of movies. And most important of all, the LivePro packs a massive 5,000mAh battery, so you won't have to worry about it running out of juice the during the best part of "Sharknado."

On top the Android-powered LivePro sports a 4-inch, 800 x 480-pixel touchscreen display. And with access to Google's Play store, you can download your favorite streaming apps like Nextflix and Hulu, or just buy your movies from Google Play Movies. You can also browse the Web via Chrome if you want to spend the night watching ridiculous Web videos with your friends and family.

Plans for the LivePro start at $34.99 per month for 3GB of data, though you can jump to 6GB for $49.99. A 128GB plan is also available for $79.99.