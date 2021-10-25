Black Friday monitor deals 2021: The best early discounts

Good news if you're shopping for the best Black Friday monitor deals this month. Retailers are rolling out early Black Friday deals on all types of displays from computer monitors to big-screen OLED TVs.

Bargain shoppers know that Black Friday is the best time to snag a new monitor on the cheap. And while we expect to see incredible Black Friday monitor deals on November 26, there are plenty on sale this week. So if you're holiday shopping for someone else or yourself, it's not too early to save.

Currently, we're seeing notable price drops on today's best monitors from Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, LG, Samsung and more. Now is a great time to score excellent markdowns on everything from compact 22-inch FHD displays to colossal 85-inch 4K smart TVs.

In the meantime, here are the best Black Friday monitor deals out there right now.

Computer Monitors

Image Samsung Odyssey CRG5 27-inch Curved Gaming Monitor: was $279 now $169 @ Amazon

Now $110 off, the 24-inch Samsung Odyssey is at its lowest price ever. It features a 1920 x 1080-pixel resolution panel, 144Hz refresh rate and 4ms response time. Best Buy offers this same deal for My Best Buy members. View Deal

Image HP U27 27-inch 4K Wireless Monitor Bundle: was $999 now $899 @ HP

Go cord-free and save $100 on this HP U27 27-inch wireless monitor bundle. Reduced latency, lets you breeze through tasks and stream picture-perfect content. Now you can enjoy the freedom to connect to your PC wirelessly, or wired. And with 4K resolution and built-in down-firing speakers, you'll enjoy an audio-visual experience unlike ever before. View Deal

Image Dell S2721Q 27-inch 4K UHD Monitor: was $499 now $315 @ Dell

If you need a monitor for your laptop, you can save $182 on the Dell S2721Q 27-inch 4K UHD Monitor. It has a native resolution of 3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz, 4ms response time, and AMD FreeSync. View Deal

Image Samsung SJ55W 34-inch Ultra WQHD Monitor: was $429 now $358 @ Amazon

Amazon is knocking $72 off the Samsung SJ55W 34-inch Ultra WQHD Monitor. It has a 21:9 aspect ratio and (3,440 x 1,440) display for razor-sharp images and immersive viewing. Picture-by-picture and picture-in-picture lets you view sources side by size or resize sources up to 25%, respectively. Quantities are low, so act fast to optimize your productivity and entertainment for less. View Deal

Image AOC 15.6-inch Portable Monitor: was $179 now $136 @ Amazon

For a limited time, save $44 on this AOC portable monitor. It has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) panel, 60Hz refresh rate and USB-C Alt mode connectivity. Its thin and lightweight design makes it easy to bring a second screen with your everywhere.

Gaming Monitors

LG UltraGear 32" 165Hz Gaming Monitor: LG UltraGear 32" 165Hz Gaming Monitor: was $349 now $249 @ Walmart

This early Black Friday deal from Walmart takes $100 off the LG UltraGear 32-inch Gaming Monitor (32GN550-B) is an incredible value. This 32-inch 1920 x 1080-pixel resolution display features a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time. It supports Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium to ensure buttery-smooth, lag-free gameplay. View Deal

Image LG 24-inch IPS FreeSync Gaming Monitor: was $199 now $179 @ Best Buy

This 24-inch LG gaming monitor features FreeSync technology to eliminate screen tearing and stuttering. It has a 75Hz refresh rate, 5ms response time and a resolution of (1920 x 1080). Its wide viewing angle enables bright, vivid graphics from just about any direction. View Deal

Image Gigabyte G27FC 27-inch 165Hz Curved Gaming Monitor: was $249 now $219 @ Amazon

Suitable for productivity and gameplay, the Gigabyte G27FC gaming monitor is $30 off at Amazon. It has a 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. What's more, this 1500R curvature monitor features AMD FreeSync Premium to ensure smooth, tear-free gaming. Newegg mirrors this deal. View Deal

Image Alienware 25-inch 240Hz Gaming Monitor: was $394 now $279 @ Amazon

The new Alienware AW2521HF gaming monitor is currently $115 off on Amazon. This top-of-the-line display packs a 240Hz refresh rate, Nvidia G-Sync support and custom AlienFX lighting. It's one of the best gaming monitor deals you can get. View Deal

Image Acer Predator XB271HU: was $469 now $425 @ Amazon

The Acer Predator is a great 27-inch monitor for those looking to get into higher resolution gaming. With a 2560x1440 resolution, 144Hz display and 4ms response time, this beautiful beast should prove to be crisp and colorful. View Deal

TV Monitors

Image Samsung QLED 4K TVs: up to $1,700 off @ Samsung

Samsung Week is in full swing with early Black Friday deals on TV monitors. Save big on Samsung's best-in-class QLED 4K Smart TV model starting from $949.