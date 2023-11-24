7 best Black Friday Nintendo Switch game deals starting at just $30

Black Friday is finally here, and although we've seen tons of presales up until now, the actual day is bound to be full of the greatest discounts throughout the season. And of course, who could forget the Nintendo Switch. While we've previously covered best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals for the console itself, this will go over some of the best deals we've found for games.

With games like Pokémon Legends: Arceus available for just $48 at Walmart, or titles like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is dropped to $60 at Walmart, we've got plenty of great deals to keep your Switch packed with things to do.

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch game deals

Pokémon Legends: Arceus: $60 $48 @ Walmart

If you've somehow been tuned out of Pokémon discourse since the launch of Arceus, it is widely praised as the best Pokémon game in years, even surpassing many of the recent mainline titles in terms of how beloved it is. If you're a Pokémon fan and have been looking for a new way to jump into the series, this seems like a great pick.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: $70 $60 @ Walmart

Don't miss your chance to play what many consider to be the best game of 2023. Tears of the Kingdom is now $10 off from its original price at Walmart, and while that may not seem like the steepest discount on Earth, Nintendo is notorious for its slow price decreases, especially when it comes to its biggest games. Even now, Breath of the Wild is still $40 at many retailers.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: $60 $40 @ Best Buy

If you somehow missed the predecessor to Tears of the Kingdom and are wanting to jump into it before playing its sequel, now's a good chance to purchase Breath of the Wild. As mentioned in the previous blurb, Nintendo isn't the best when it comes to discounting its games. The lowest price we've ever seen Breath of the Wild for has been $30, and unless you want to wait until it goes that low again, now's a pretty good time to buy.

Octopath Traveler II: $60 $40 @ Best Buy

Octopath Traveler II is considered by many to be the best JRPG launched in years. With its stunning 2.5D pixel art and beloved cast of characters, many claim it is far and above its predecessor. If you've been wanting to get lost in a new JRPG inspired by the classics, this seems like a good pick.

Super Mario Odyssey: $60 $40 @ Nintendo Store

Do you really need to be convinced on the merits of Super Mario Odyssey? If you're a Mario fan who has somehow not played this yet, this is a great time to hop in. Not only is it considered one of the greatest Mario games ever, it is the ultimate Switch game for many people. Odyssey is beloved by many and you could love it too.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder: $59 $39 @ HSN via coupon, "HOLIDAY23"

Save $20 on Super Mario Bros Wonder via coupon, "HOLIDAY23" at checkout. From Nintendo: Classic Mario gameplay is turned on its head with Wonder Flowers in the Super Mario Bros. Wonder game! These game-changing items can make some wonderfully weird stuff happen. Witness pipes coming alive, wreak havoc as a giant Spike-Ball, and lots more!