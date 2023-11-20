5 best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals: Bundles for OLED, Lite, and original
Black Friday 2023 is on Nov. 24, 2023, but we’re already seeing some fiery deals on the top products from laptops to phones. Whether you're looking for a Nintendo Switch OLED, Nintendo Switch Lite, or an original Nintendo Switch, we have the Black Friday deal for you.
You can get the Nintendo Switch Lite with Animal Crossing: New Horizons, or Nintendo Switch OLED with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, or the original Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Each one is ripe for an epic gaming experience.
See the 5 best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals you can get right now.
Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals
Nintendo Switch Lite (Timmy & Tommy’s Aloha Edition) Animal Crossing: New Horizons: $199 @ Walmart
Get a free game (valued at $69) with this Nintendo Switch Lite Black Friday deal. This bundle includes: A Nintendo Switch Lite Animal Crossing: New Horizons Timmy & Tommy Aloha Edition console and a download code for a full download of Animal Crossing New Horizons.
Nintendo Switch Console:
$249 $229 @ GameStop
Save $20 on the Nintendo Switch console at GameStop. The Nintendo Switch game has three play modes: TV, tabletop, and handheld. This system on sale features gray Joy-Cons.
Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Console Bundle: $299 @ Best Buy
Get a great value with this Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Console Bundle. This bundle includes: A Nintendo Switch Console with Red/Blue Joy-Cons, a free download of Mario Kart 8 (valued at $60) and a 3-month individual membership to Nintendo Switch Online (valued at $8).
Price check: Amazon $299 | GameStop $299
Nintendo Switch OLED The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition:
$349 $312 @ Walmart
Save $37 on The Nintendo Switch OLED Model The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition system via third-party seller Nationwide Distributor. It features design inspired by the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game, including the familiar Hylian Crest from the Legend of Zelda series on the front of the dock (game not included).
Nintendo Switch OLED Super Smash Bros. Bundle: $349 @ Nintendo
Starting Nov. 19, get the Nintendo Switch OLED for just $349. This bundle includes: a Nintendo Switch OLED console, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (valued at $60), 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online for free (valued at $8).
