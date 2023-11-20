5 best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals: Bundles for OLED, Lite, and original

News
By Rami Tabari
published

Now is the best time to grab a Nintendo Switch as a gift

Nintendo Switch Black Friday
(Image credit: Nintendo)

Black Friday 2023 is on Nov. 24, 2023, but we’re already seeing some fiery deals on the top products from laptops to phones. Whether you're looking for a Nintendo Switch OLED, Nintendo Switch Lite, or an original Nintendo Switch, we have the Black Friday deal for you.

You can get the Nintendo Switch Lite with Animal Crossing: New Horizons, or Nintendo Switch OLED with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, or the original Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Each one is ripe for an epic gaming experience.

See the 5 best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals you can get right now.

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals

Nintendo Switch Lite (Timmy &amp; Tommy’s Aloha Edition) Animal Crossing: New Horizons: $199 @ Walmart

Nintendo Switch Lite (Timmy & Tommy’s Aloha Edition) Animal Crossing: New Horizons: $199 @ Walmart
Get a free game (valued at $69) with this Nintendo Switch Lite Black Friday deal. This bundle includes: A Nintendo Switch Lite Animal Crossing: New Horizons Timmy & Tommy Aloha Edition console and a download code for a full download of Animal Crossing New Horizons.

View Deal
Nintendo Switch Console: $249

Nintendo Switch Console: $249 $229 @ GameStop
Save $20 on the Nintendo Switch console at GameStop. The Nintendo Switch game has three play modes: TV, tabletop, and handheld. This system on sale features gray Joy-Cons. 

View Deal
Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Console Bundle: $299 @ Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Console Bundle: $299 @ Best Buy
Get a great value with this Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Console Bundle. This bundle includes: A Nintendo Switch Console with Red/Blue Joy-Cons, a free download of Mario Kart 8 (valued at $60) and a 3-month individual membership to Nintendo Switch Online (valued at $8).

Price check: Amazon $299 | GameStop $299

View Deal
Nintendo Switch OLED The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition: $349

Nintendo Switch OLED The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition: $349 $312 @ Walmart
Save $37 on The Nintendo Switch OLED Model The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition system via third-party seller Nationwide Distributor. It features design inspired by the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game, including the familiar Hylian Crest from the Legend of Zelda series on the front of the dock (game not included).

View Deal
Nintendo Switch OLED Super Smash Bros. Bundle: $349 @ Nintendo

Nintendo Switch OLED Super Smash Bros. Bundle: $349 @ Nintendo
Starting Nov. 19, get the Nintendo Switch OLED for just $349. This bundle includes: a Nintendo Switch OLED console, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (valued at $60), 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online for free (valued at $8).

View Deal
Rami Tabari
Rami Tabari
Editor

Rami Tabari is an Editor for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline attached to the latest Souls-like challenge.