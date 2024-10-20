7 early Black Friday Phone deals that could save you up to $1,000

Some of the best Black Friday phone deals are already popping up on our radar, making it a tantalizing time to snatch up one of the best smartphones from Apple, Google, Motorola, Samsung, and OnePlus.

In short, there are plenty of Black Friday phone deals to be had between now and the end of the month (to say nothing of Cyber Monday), so if you're looking to upgrade your old phone, there's no time like the present.

For example, right now you can pick up the new Google Pixel 9 Pro XL at Mint Mobile for $400 off its typical $1,099 MSRP. Both T-Mobile and Verizon are sure to be offering deep discounts on the new iPhone 16 and Google Pixel 9 as well.

Black Friday, which takes place on Nov. 29 this year, is right around the corner and we'll be keeping tabs on all the best deals, so keep checking back to see what we uncover.

Without further ado, here are a few of the best Black Friday phone deals we've found so far:

Today's best Black Friday phone deals

Apple iPhone 16: $829 $0.01 @ Amazon You can now buy the 6.1-inch iPhone 16 at Amazon for just a penny with activation with Boost Mobile Unlimited plan required. The new iPhone 16 features an A18 chip A18 chip with 5-core GPU, 48MP Fusion camera, Apple Intelligence, and AAA gaming support. The iPhone 16 is available in black, white, and three new colors including Ultramarine, teal, and, pink.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (Unlocked): $1,299 $549 @ Samsung w/ trade-in Save up to $750 off the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra when you trade it in for an eligible device. For example, trading in your old Galaxy S23 Ultra will get net you the full $750 in savings, whereas trading on your old Galaxy S22 will save you $300. If your old phone has a high trade-in value, this is a great deal! Unlocked for activation with wireless carriers in the U.S., it works with AT&T, Boost Mobile, Cricket, H2O Wireless, MetroPCS, Mint Mobile, Simple Mobile, Sprint, T-Mobile, Ultra Mobile, US Cellular, Verizon, and Google Fi. Features: 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440), Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2600-nit 120Hz display, embedded S Pen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM, Adreno 750 graphics, 256GB of storage, 5,000mAh battery with nearly 17-hour battery life, Google Android 14 OS, Samsung One UI 6.1

Samsung Galaxy S24 (Unlocked): $849 $634 @ Walmart Save an outstanding $214 off an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S24 phone at Walmart. The iconic Galaxy S series upgrades include Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 octa-core processor, Adreno 750 graphics, nifty AI features, and longer battery life. Features: 6.2-inch (2340 x 1080), Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2600-nit 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Adreno 750 graphics, and 256GB of storage, 4,000mAh battery, Google Android 14 OS, Samsung One UI 6.1

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (unlocked): $1,899 $1,369 @ Samsung Save $530 (or more) on the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. Level up your screen and your gaming experience and immerse yourself in the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The massive folding screen and lightning-fast processor are game-changers for mobile productivity and entertainment. Make huge discoveries when you use Circle to Search. Plus, say bye to being lost in translation and hi to fluency in up to 16 languages with Interpreter with Galaxy AI. Note: the unlocked version of this phone is currently on sale for $1,719 via Samsung's website, and if you don't trade in your old phone, you'll still get another $350 in Samsung Instant Savings before checkout, dropping the price to $1,369. If you trade it your old phone, however, you can save up to $1,200 off the sale price, depending on which model you're trading in. Features: 7.6-inch (2160 x 1856) AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 12GB RAM, 256GB of storage, 50MP rear camera, 12MP front camera, IP48 water resistant, 4,400mAh battery, works with Alexa, Arlo, Bixby, Cortana, Google Assistant, Hue, Nest, Ring, SmartThings, Wink

OnePlus 12 Unlocked (512GB): $899 $749 @ Amazon Pick up an unlocked OnePlus 12 with 512GB of storage for BYOD activation with your carrier of choice. From the manufacturer: "Exceeding any Pro or Ultra, OnePlus 12 redefines the gold standard for flagship power. With an ultra-flagship CPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and a massive 5400 mAh battery, power your way to the pinnacle of performance." Features: 6.8-inch QHD+ (3168 x 1440) 120Hz 4500-nit ProXDR display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU, Adreno 750 GPU, 512GB of storage, 5400mAh battery, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, +HLG, HDRViVid, Dolby Atmos sound with noise cancellation support, Dual nano-SIM slot, OxygenOS 14.0 based on Android 14 Price check: Best Buy $749