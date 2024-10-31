Apple Watch Black Friday deals 2024: 5 best early discounts

It's hard to believe, but Black Friday 2024 deals are already ramping up this week. The best Apple sales may lie ahead, but there are plenty of sales on Apple wearables you can get now in the lead-up to official Black Friday sales.

if you’re looking to dip your toes into the Apple Watch world, you can get the Apple Watch SE 2 for just $189 ($60 off). The Watch SE 2 lacks the latest tracking features of newer Apple Watches, but it delivers all of the basics at an affordable price.

This is just one of the best early Apple Watch deals going on today. We'll refresh this page as new sales drop in the lead-up to Black Friday. Black Friday traditionally offers the best deals of the year on Apple's watches, and we expect this year to be no exception.

Apple Watch Black Friday deals 2024 — early discounts

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $367 @ Amazon Lowest price! The Apple Watch Series 10 hit its lowest price ever in this early Apple Watch Black Friday deal. What's new with the Apple Watch Series 10? It's thinner, and lighter, and offers two display options (42mm and 46mm). Features: 42mm case size, Apple S10 SiP, up to 2,000 nits brightness, LTPO3 OLED display, ECG, heart rate and rhythm monitoring, sleep tracking, sleep apnea detection, respiratory rate, wrist temperature, water resistance for up to 50 meters (swimproof), fast charging support, up to 18-hour battery life.

Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm): was $429 now $405 @ Amazon Lowest price! At $24 off, the 46mm Apple Watch Series 10 (Rose Gold Aluminum Case w/ Plum Sport Loop) is at an all-time low price. What's new with the Apple Watch Series 10? It's thinner, and lighter, and offers two display options (42mm and 46mm). Features: 46mm case size, Apple S10 SiP, up to 2,000 nits brightness, LTPO3 OLED display, ECG, heart rate and rhythm monitoring, sleep tracking, sleep apnea detection, respiratory rate, wrist temperature, water resistance for up to 50 meters (swimproof), fast charging support, up to 18-hour battery life.

Apple Watch Series 9 GPS 45mm: was $399 now $329 @ Amazon

Save $70 on the Apple Watch Series 9 with GPS and 45mm case size. The Apple Watch Series 9 has a bright 2000-nit display and supports double tap gesture. Available in several colorways and with either Sport Loop or Sport band. Features: 45mm case, Apple S9 SiP, up to 2,000 nits brightness, LTPO OLED display, ECG, heart rate and rhythm monitoring, sleep tracking, sleep apnea detection, respiratory rate, wrist temperature, water resistance for up to 50 meters (swimproof), up to 18-hour battery life.

Apple Watch SE 2 40mm (GPS): was $249 now $189 @ Amazon

Save $61 on the 40mm 2nd generation Apple Watch SE at Amazon. It's 20% faster than the first generation Apple Watch SE and features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Use it to stay on top of your health and fitness with daily activity tracking. Features: 40mm case, Apple S8 SiP, up to 1,000 nits brightness, LTPO OLED display, ECG, heart rate and rhythm monitoring, sleep tracking, respiratory rate, water resistance for up to 50 meters (swimproof), up to 18-hour battery life. Price check: Best Buy $249 | Walmart $189