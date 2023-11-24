5 best 85-inch TV Black Friday deals — save up to $800 right now

Black Friday is finally here, and with it, comes some of the best deals of the season. It has everything from best laptop deals to best phone deals, there's a lot here to love. But if you're on the lookout for something more specific, like an 85-inch TV to grace your enormous living room, look no further.

Some of the best 85-inch TVs are going to cost you a pretty penny, but we have a good bit of variety in price, starting at $749 for the TCL 4K 85-inch TV to $2,499 for the Sony BRAVIA 4K QLED 85-inch TV.

Best 85-inch TV deals this Black Friday

Samsung 85” Crystal UHD 4K TV: $1,299 $898 @ Best Buy

The Samsung 85-inch Crystal UHD 4K TV is now $400 off at Best Buy. It features HDR with HDR 10+, HDR 10+ and Hybrid Log Gamma, 4K resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate. It features 3 HDMI ports and is built upon the Tizen smart platform. It also works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings.

TCL 85" 4K TV: $999 $749 @ Best Buy

The TCL 85-inch 4K TV is an absolute bargain. While it is a standard LED panel, its by far the most affordable 85-inch TV in this list. It features HDR with HDR 10 and Hybrid Log Gamma, 60Hz refresh rate and is built upon the Google TV platform. It has 3 HDMI inputs and has Google Assistant built-in, while also working with Amazon Alexa.



LG 86” LED 4K TV: $1,249 $899 @Best Buy

This LG 86-inch 4K LED TV features a panel with 60Hz refresh rate, HDR 10 and Hybrid Log Gamma, 3 HDMI ports, and works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Homekit. It's built upon webOS and is a standard LED TV.

Sony 85" BRAVIA LED 4K TV: $2,799 $1,999 @ Best Buy

Easily the most expensive 4K TV on this list, the Sony 85-inch BRAVIA is a beast for those who can afford it. It features 4 HDMI ports and is built upon the Google TV platform, with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10, Hybrid Log-Gamma, and Dolby Vision. It's a great pick for those who need something stunning to look at.