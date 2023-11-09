I review gaming laptops for a living — 5 Black Friday gaming laptop deals I recommend

Black Friday 2023 officially starts on November 24, but early gaming laptop deals are live. If you want to get ahead of your holiday shopping, now is a good time. You may also want to get ahead of your friends and family and buy that gaming laptop that will level you up and slaughter them in your favorite online game.

Whatever the case, if you want to shop sooner rather than later, there are plenty of early holiday laptop deals to snag now. In some instances, we see the year's lowest prices on select configurations. With many retailers now offering holiday price match guarantees and extended return windows through Jan. 2024, you can shop with confidence.

Shop early Black Friday gaming laptop deals at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Newegg. PC makers Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Razer also offer excellent early Black Friday deals on gaming laptops.

From now through Black Friday, we're rounding up the best gaming laptop deals of the season. See the best early discounts on top-rated gaming laptops below.

Now, I believe in delivering pain swiftly, so we go from the most expensive to the most affordable, plus my bonus gaming laptop choice. Also, you usually save more on expensive laptops, but always be mindful of your use case and budget. I think my bonus gaming laptop choice may shock some, but it is a good, powerful, and budget-friendly option.

1. Black Friday gaming laptop deal under $3,500

MSI Raider GE78HX RTX 4090: $3,799 $3,399 @ Newegg

Save $400 on the MSI Raider GE78HX with RTX 4090 GPU and get Alan Wake 2 (valued at $60) and an MSI gaming backpack (valued at $169). In our MSI Raider GE78HX review, we gave it a solid rating of 4 out of 5-stars praising its rainbow road lightbar and bright, colorful display, and great speakers. Performance-wise, it's an absolute beast of a machine with powerful graphics. You will conquer all with this laptop. Features: 17-inch (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Intel Core i9-13980HX 24-core CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU with 16GB of dedicated RAM, 32GB, and 2TB NVMe SSD, Windows 11 Pro.

2. Black Friday gaming laptop deal under $2,000

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i: $2,299 $1,899 @ Lenovo

Save $400 on the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 gaming laptop. It's configured with a 16-inch WQXGA ((2560 x 1600) 240Hz 500-nit anti-glare display for best-in-class viewing. Powering the machine is a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX 24-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory. All of your important docs and game files are housed on the laptop's speedy 1TB SSD. Save money and vanquish your enemies with the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i.

3. Black Friday gaming laptop under $1,500

Acer Predator Helios Neo RTX 4060: $1,579 $1.229 @ Best Buy

Best Buy knocks $350 off the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 and sweetens this deal with a free laptop sleeve. This savage machine packs a 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 165Hz display, Intel Core i7-13700HX 16-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. It's equipped with the latest Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU for graphics handling. Jump into PC gaming immediately with the included 1 free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Snag this for under $1,500 and save enough to buy your friends Kleenex to wipe their tears away after you crush them.

4. Black Friday gaming laptop deals under $1,000

Gigabyte G5 RTX 4060: $1,099 $849 @ Amazon

Save $250 on the Gigabyte G5 with Nvidia's powerful GeForce RTX 4060 GPU inside. Gigabyte manufactures some of the industry's best gaming laptops and the G5 aims to elevate your gameplay. Though we didn't take this laptop for a spin, Gigabyte G5 reviews from happy owners praise its performance and price point. Features: 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display, Intel Core i5-12500H 12-core CPU, 8GB RAM, RTX 4060 GPU, 512GB SSD.

5. Black Friday gaming laptop Bonus deal!