Black Friday is on Nov. 24 and early gaming deals are to be had right now. If you're shopping early this year, chances are you're looking for the best gifts for gamers.

As a fellow holiday shopper, I get it. There are all different types of gamers out there so choosing the right gift can be tricky. You have your PC gamers, console gamers, and those who like mobile gaming on Steam Deck. And we can't forget the all-around gamer who spends their leisure beating final bosses on every platform.

No matter what kind of gamer(s) you have on your holiday shopping list, my gift guide will help you find the perfect token of appreciation for your beloved gamer. Here's the 7 best gifts for gamers I would buy on Black Friday:

7 best gifts for gamers to buy on Black Friday

(Image credit: Rami Tabari)

1. HP Victus 16 Gaming Laptop

The HP Victus 16 is an excellent gaming laptop that doesn't cost a small fortune. Although it's among the most affordable gaming-specific machines, it doesn't skimp on performance or aesthetics.

Starting from $799 ($500 off) right now in HP's Black Friday sale, the customizable HP Victus 16 is one of the best gaming laptops around. It packs a 16-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i5-13500HX 14-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU, and 512GB SSD.

In our most recent HP Victus 16 review, we gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating for its snappy gameplay, color-rich display and elegant, durable design. We were also impressed by its clean sound, which audiophiles will approve of.

See our full HP Victus 16 review.

(Image credit: Microsoft )

2. Xbox Wireless Controller

Microsoft's Xbox wireless controller is one of the best gifts for gamers. Firstly, it's always good to have a spare controller or two on hand. Secondly, Xbox controllers come in array of colors and awesome special edition designs that are collector's items. Lastly, the Xbox controller is the most comfortable gamepad for playing games across all genres. And thanks to universal compatibility, it works with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Windows PCs, Android, and iOS.

Pricing typically starts at $49.99 for the core controller and $69.99 for special edition models like the Storm Cloud Vapor, Gold Shadow, and Sunkissed Vibes Opi. The top tier Xbox Elite Series 2 controller cost $179. Luckily, during the holiday season, you can save up to $30 on an Xbox controller at several retailers. .

See our top picks for best PC controllers.

(Image credit: Future)

3. HyperX Cloud III Gaming Headset

That gamer you know will love the enhanced gaming experience the HyperX Cloud III Gaming Headset provides. Priced at $99, they're super-comfortable, output excellent gaming audio with spatial sound. What's more, it's universal design works with today's gaming platforms.

In our HyperX Cloud III review we loved its incredibly comfortable design and impressive gaming and music playback performance. We also like that it employs DTS: X and is multi-platform compatible.

As our reviewer states: "With dynamic 53mm with Neodymium-magnet drivers and DTS:X Spatial Audio, the HyperX Cloud III blew away my expectations."

See our full HyperX Cloud III review.

(Image credit: Rami Tabari)

4. Razer Basilisk V3 Gaming Mouse

That gamer in your life will love defeating enemies with lightning-fast gaming mouse. Even when they're not gaming, they will benefit from the precise, smooth performance of the Razer Basilisk V3. Typically $69 and now $30 off for Black Friday, it's one of the best RGB gaming mice around.

In our Razer Basilisk V3 review, we praise its fast performance, comfy design and smart scroll wheel. It's powered by Razer's excellent Synapse software. The Basilisk V3 earned a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice award.

During testing, the Razer Basilisk V3 performed well from blasting werewolves with a shotgun to burning rats with balls of fire. In a nutshell, the Basilisk V3 is a solid choice if you're looking for a feature packed gaming mouse for less.

See our Razer Basilisk V3 review.

(Image credit: Steam)

5. Steam Gift Card

Any PC gamer or Steam Deck owner will be happy to receive a Steam gift card. They can spend this digital cash on games in the Steam store courtesy of you. Valve's vast library of games includes popular titles like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Street Fighter 6, new releases like Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin and retro arcade games like Galaga, Pac-Man, and Doom.

The gift card route is the way to go if you're unsure about what games the recipient likes. If they haven't dropped any hints or you don't want to ruin the surprise by asking them, you can go wrong with a Steam gift card. Choose from denominations of $20, $30, $50, and $100 to treat your gamer to a virtual shopping spree.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

6. Meta Quest 3 VR Headset

The Meta Quest 3 VR headset is a great holiday gift if you want to give someone special a new gaming experience. The most affordable, high quality VR headset money can buy, the Quest 3 aims to elevate mixed reality to a whole new level. Pricing for the latest Meta Quest 3 starts at $499 whereas the previous-gen Quest 2 cost $249 to start.

In our Meta Quest 3 review, we loved its lightweight, comfortable fit and crisp graphics with little to no blur. We were also impressed by its expanded social and sharing capabilities. We gave the Meta Quest 2 an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and our hard-to-get Editor's Choice award.

Totally revamped, the Meta Quest 3 is the most powerful Quest VR headset to date. It upgrades the Quest series to a super-fast Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2, life-like 4K+ Infinite Display, and immersive 3D sound with 40% more volume. Additionally, the new Quest 3 features Touch Plus Controllers and Direct Touch with realistic haptics.

See our full Meta Quest 3 review.

(Image credit: Future)

7. Street Fighter 6

If you're shopping for a console gamer, Capcom's Street Fighter 6 video game is a wise choice. This latest addition to the exalted fighting game franchise is available for PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X for $59. During the holidays, you can save $20 on Street Fighter 6at Best Buy and other retailers.

In our hands-on Street Fighter 6 review, we were impressed by the game's awesome art style, flashy combos and intuitive gameplay. We also thought the new characters felt great.

See our hands-on Street Fighter 6 review.