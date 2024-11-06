17 best Black Friday headphone deals of 2024
The best early Black Friday headphone deals that available now!
Early Black Friday headphone deals are afoot at retailers as we approach Black Friday, Nov. 29. Some of the best early discounts this week are the AirPods 3 for $129 ($40 off), Beats Studio Pro for $169 ($180 off) and Bose QuietComfort Headphones for $199 ($150 off).
The countdown clock to Black Friday is ticking, however, hefty discounts on today's best headphones are afoot. That's right fellow bargain bandits, retailers are offering holiday discounts this week. So if you don't want to wait for Black Friday, you don't necessarily have to.
What's more, Target is already offering guaranteed holiday pricing on purchases made from Nov. 7-Dec. 24. So if the price goes lower between now and then, Target will refund you the difference. Black Friday headphone deals are known to offer the best discounts of the year, and so far major retailers have not failed to impress.
It's not too soon to save big on top audio wearables from Apple, Beats, Bose, Jabra, JBL, Sony, and more. Be sure to browse our Black Friday 2024 deals hub for the best early discounts this month.
These are the best early Black Friday headphone deals available today.
Best Black Friday headphone deals 2024 — early discounts
Headphones
Lowest price! Currently $160 off, the Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian Special Edition headphones are the best AirPods Max alternatives to buy. For less money, Beats Studio Pro headphones offer better sound, battery life, and enhanced compatibility. In our Beats Studio Pro review, we rated them 4 of 5 stars citing their decent ANC, balanced sound, good call quality, and improved battery life over the previous-gen Beats Studio headphones.
Features: Bluetooth connectivity, active noise-cancelling (ANC), personalized spatial audio, Apple and Android compatibility, lossless audio via USB-C, 3.5mm port, up to 40 hours of battery life on a full charge.
Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are the best premium wireless ear-cans to buy. Sister site Tom's Guide rates them 4.5 out of 5 stars, giving them props for their immersive sound quality, top-notch ANC performance, stellar battery life, and intuitive controls. Spatial audio gives you an immersive experience that makes music feel more real. Meanwhile, Custom Tune technology lets you personalize sound to your liking.
Features: 35mm drivers, spatial audio, quiet and full active-noise cancellation, aware mode, up to 24 hours of battery life
Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones. They feature industry-leading noise-cancellation powered by Sony's own integrated processor V1 and HD noise-cancelling processor QN1. In our Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones review, we gave them a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars for their balanced, spacious sound, excellent adaptive ANC, and superb call quality.
Cheaper option: Sony WH-100XM4 for $299 ($50 off)
Save $50 on Sony's previous-gen WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones. In our Sony WH-1000XM4 review, we found their excellent sound quality and light, comfortable frame impressive. We are also floored by their powerful noise-canceling functionality. We rate the Sony WH-1000XM4s 4.5 out of 5 stars and cosign them with our coveted Editor's Choice award.
Price check: Target $299
Save $130 on Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones and tune out the noise. In our Sennheiser Momentum 4 review, we praise their outstanding soundstage, active noise-cancelling (ANC), and clear call quality. We gave Sennheiser Momentum 4 a solid 4.5 out of 5-star rating for the aforementioned highlights and long battery life. On a full belly, the headphones had 60% juice left after 3 hours of daily use during a workweek. That's on par with their Sennheiser-rated battery life of 60 hours between charges.
Features: 42mm drivers, Hi-Res playback, active noise-cancelling (ANC), built-in EQ with Sennheiser Smart Control app, 60-hour rated battery life
Save $100 on the latest Beats Solo 4 headphones. They pack redesigned custom 40mm drivers into the iconic, stylish design synonymous with Beats. Featuring Personalized Spatial Audio, they deliver immersive, clear, crisp, distortion-free sound.
Features: Up to 50 hours of battery life, Personalized Spatial Audio, Fast Fuel quick-charging, high-resolution lossless audio
If you're looking for sub-$100 headphones, save $50 on Sony WH-CH720N Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones. Sony's lightest headband-style audio wearable yet. Although we didn't test them, I have the previous-gen Sony WH-C700N in my headphones collection and they sound great and are comfortable to wear. The new and improved Sony WH-CH720N also delivers high-quality sound and has a built-in mic for crystal-clear hands-free calls.
Features: Noise-cancellation, Sony Integrated Processor V1, up to 35 hours of battery life on a full charge, multipoint connection for up to two devices at once
Price check: Best Buy $99
Earbuds
Lowest price! The newly released AirPods 4 are $10 off right now at Amazon. Apple's next-gen wireless earbuds are redesigned to offer a better fit and feature Apple's H2 chip to deliver enhanced audio over the AirPods 3.
Features: Apple H2 chip, Voice cancellation, Personalized Spatial Audio, hands-free Siri, 1P54 dust, sweat, water-resistant
Save $40 on Apple's 3rd generation AirPods. They're sweat and water-resistant with spatial audio providing 3D sound. On a full charge, you get up to 6 hours of playtime and up to 30 hours with the MagSafe charging case.
Amazon takes $60 off the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe Charging Case. They feature adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, and personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. For worry-free everyday use, the AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant.
Save $57 on the Google Pixel Buds Pro are among the best wireless earbuds around. As we praised in our Pixel Buds Pro review, they're comfortable, lightweight, and deliver great audio performance and powerful active noise cancelling (AMC). The Pixel Buds Pro lasted 6 hours and 43 minutes during testing which is on par with Google's estimated 7 hours. We rate the Pixel Buds Pro 4 out of 5-stars and our coveted Editor's Choice Award.
Features: 11mm drivers, 6-core audio processor, stellar audio performance, ANC, IPX4 water-and-sweat resistance, 6+ hour battery life
The Beats Studio Buds Plus are among the best sub-$200 around. They deliver up to 36 hours of listening time so you can enjoy uninterrupted powerful, balanced sound with active noise-cancelling or transparency mode. The Beats Studio Buds Plus ship with three sets of eartips for a secure, comfortable fit and acoustic seal.
Price check: Best Buy $149| Target $149
Bose Ultra Open Earbuds are fashionable, functional, and deliver audiophile-worthy sound. Featuring an open-ear, flex-arms design, they stay in your ears and let you enjoy music without totally drowning out your surroundings.
In our Bose Ultra Open review, we gave them 4 out of 5 stars. Featuring high-quality sound, good battery life, and a luxurious design, the Bose's Ultra Open are the Editor's choice earbuds.
Save $41 on the excellent Sony LinkBuds S. These wireless earbuds feature Sony's signature sound, superb noise-cancelling, and useful features for the price. In our Sony LinkBuds S review, we applaud these earbuds for their balanced, well-defined sound, great call quality, and solid active noise-cancelling. They're also compact and quite comfortable to wear. The Sony LinkBuds S earned a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars from us and our esteemed Editor's Choice award.
Price check: Best Buy $129
Lowest price! Save $40 on the Galaxy Buds FE. Samsung design engineers gave the earbuds a wingtip design for a more secure fit. As we've grown accustomed to with today's earbuds, the Galaxy Buds FE feature active noise cancellation and pair easily with your devices. Speaking of which, thanks to Auto Switch, it connects seamlessly to whatever phone or tablet you're using.
Price check: Best Buy $69 | Samsung $79
Save $70 on Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds. In our hands-on Galaxy Buds 2 Pro review, we liked their sleek, cute, and compact design. As our reviewer says, "Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro offers all the features you've come to expect from a premium pair of earbuds (ANC, Ambient Mode, seamless pairing and switching) and adds the potentially game-changing Hi-Fi audio that's made sweeter with 360 audio."
Features: Hi-Fi sound, enhanced 360-degree audio, active noise-cancellation (ANC), ambient mode, 24-bit audio, IPX7 water-and-sweat resistance, on-ear call, mute, voice assistant, and volume controls, up to 5 hours of battery life with ANC on or 8 hours of battery life with ANC off (up to 30 with included case) works with Bixby, Google Assistant, and SmartThings
Price check: Amazon $149
Save $50 Sony WF-1000XM5 are the best noise-cancelling wireless earbuds money can buy. In our previous-gen Sony WF-1000XM4 review, we gave them a rare 5 out of 5-star rating for excellent sound and call quality. We were also impressed by their lightweight, comfortable fit, powerful active noise-cancellation, and tons of useful features.
Price check: Best Buy $249
