17 best Black Friday headphone deals of 2024

Early Black Friday headphone deals are afoot at retailers as we approach Black Friday, Nov. 29. Some of the best early discounts this week are the AirPods 3 for $129 ($40 off), Beats Studio Pro for $169 ($180 off) and Bose QuietComfort Headphones for $199 ($150 off).

The countdown clock to Black Friday is ticking, however, hefty discounts on today's best headphones are afoot. That's right fellow bargain bandits, retailers are offering holiday discounts this week. So if you don't want to wait for Black Friday, you don't necessarily have to.

What's more, Target is already offering guaranteed holiday pricing on purchases made from Nov. 7-Dec. 24. So if the price goes lower between now and then, Target will refund you the difference. Black Friday headphone deals are known to offer the best discounts of the year, and so far major retailers have not failed to impress.

It's not too soon to save big on top audio wearables from Apple, Beats, Bose, Jabra, JBL, Sony, and more. Be sure to browse our Black Friday 2024 deals hub for the best early discounts this month.

These are the best early Black Friday headphone deals available today.

Best Black Friday headphone deals 2024 — early discounts

Headphones

Bose QuietComfort Ultra: was $429 now $329 at Best Buy Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are the best premium wireless ear-cans to buy. Sister site Tom's Guide rates them 4.5 out of 5 stars, giving them props for their immersive sound quality, top-notch ANC performance, stellar battery life, and intuitive controls. Spatial audio gives you an immersive experience that makes music feel more real. Meanwhile, Custom Tune technology lets you personalize sound to your liking. Features: 35mm drivers, spatial audio, quiet and full active-noise cancellation, aware mode, up to 24 hours of battery life

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Headphones: was $379 now $249 at Amazon US Save $130 on Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones and tune out the noise. In our Sennheiser Momentum 4 review, we praise their outstanding soundstage, active noise-cancelling (ANC), and clear call quality. We gave Sennheiser Momentum 4 a solid 4.5 out of 5-star rating for the aforementioned highlights and long battery life. On a full belly, the headphones had 60% juice left after 3 hours of daily use during a workweek. That's on par with their Sennheiser-rated battery life of 60 hours between charges. Features: 42mm drivers, Hi-Res playback, active noise-cancelling (ANC), built-in EQ with Sennheiser Smart Control app, 60-hour rated battery life

Sony WH-CH720N Headphones: was $148 now $99 at Amazon US If you're looking for sub-$100 headphones, save $50 on Sony WH-CH720N Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones. Sony's lightest headband-style audio wearable yet. Although we didn't test them, I have the previous-gen Sony WH-C700N in my headphones collection and they sound great and are comfortable to wear. The new and improved Sony WH-CH720N also delivers high-quality sound and has a built-in mic for crystal-clear hands-free calls. Features: Noise-cancellation, Sony Integrated Processor V1, up to 35 hours of battery life on a full charge, multipoint connection for up to two devices at once Price check: Best Buy $99