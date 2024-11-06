Bose QuietComfort wireless noise-cancelling headphones land on lowest price ever before Black Friday
Snag the best price on Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones now
Long gone are the days when you had to wait for Black Friday to score the lowest prices audio gear. Today's Best Buy Holiday Savings event is slashing prices on Bose's wildly popular noise-cancelling headphones.
That said, you can get Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones for just $199 from Best Buy. Typically sold at $349, that's $150 in savings and the lowest price of all time for these Bose headphones.
Browse: Best Buy's headphone deals
Out of all the early Bose Black Friday headphone deals I've scouted this week, gets no better than this. If the cost had you hesitant about picking these up before, yesterday's price isn't today's price.
Sister site Tom's Guide reated the Bose QuietComfort Headphones a solid 4 out of 5 stars. They offer the top-tier noise-cancellation and comfort we've come to know from Bose with a new sound profile.
Also on sale during Best Buy's holiday sale are the Bose QuietComfort Ultra $329 ($70 off ). If you prioritize rich sound, active noise-cancellation, and lasting comfort, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra checks off all the boxes.
Black Friday may is still weeks out, but the early deals are dealing. Visit our Black Friday 2024 deals hub for early holiday discounts on our favorite tech.
Lowest price! Save $150 on Bose QuietComfort Noise Headphones and snag them for their lowest-ever price.
Features: Over-ear, foldable headphone design, active noise-cancellation with aware mode, adjust equalizer, up to 24 hours of battery life, optional audio-cable with in-line mic.
Release date: September 2023
Price check: Amazon $199 | Walmart $199
Price history: This is the lowest price ever for the new Bose QuietComfort Headphones as per CamelCamelCamel.
Reviews: Bose QuietComfort headphones are revered by experts for their premium sound, comfortable design, best-in-class noise-cancelling, and stellar battery life.
Tom's Guide: ★★★★
Buy it if: You prioritize wearing comfort, immersive, rich sound, effective noise-cancelling, and long battery life.
Don't buy it if: You prefer spatial audio 3D sound or more control over ANC. Other options to consider are the Bose Quiet Comfort Ultra or the Editor's Choice Sony WH-1000XM5.
More from Laptop Mag
Not every deal is worth a squeal. Get only the good stuff from us.
The deal scientists at Laptop Mag won't direct you to measly discounts. We ensure you'll only get the laptop and tech sales that are worth shouting about -- delivered directly to your inbox this holiday season.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.