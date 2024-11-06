Bose QuietComfort wireless noise-cancelling headphones land on lowest price ever before Black Friday

Long gone are the days when you had to wait for Black Friday to score the lowest prices audio gear. Today's Best Buy Holiday Savings event is slashing prices on Bose's wildly popular noise-cancelling headphones.

That said, you can get Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones for just $199 from Best Buy. Typically sold at $349, that's $150 in savings and the lowest price of all time for these Bose headphones.

Out of all the early Bose Black Friday headphone deals I've scouted this week, gets no better than this. If the cost had you hesitant about picking these up before, yesterday's price isn't today's price.

Sister site Tom's Guide reated the Bose QuietComfort Headphones a solid 4 out of 5 stars. They offer the top-tier noise-cancellation and comfort we've come to know from Bose with a new sound profile.

Also on sale during Best Buy's holiday sale are the Bose QuietComfort Ultra $329 ($70 off ). If you prioritize rich sound, active noise-cancellation, and lasting comfort, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra checks off all the boxes.

Black Friday may is still weeks out, but the early deals are dealing. Visit our Black Friday 2024 deals hub for early holiday discounts on our favorite tech.

