5 best Razer gaming headset Black Friday deals you cannot miss
Razer is taking huge discounts off its biggest headsets
Black Friday isn't quite here yet, but it isn't stopping the biggest corporations in the business from slashing massive discounts on their biggest products. Razer is no exception, with these highlights in particular focusing on its best gaming headsets.
While a majority of them are things we haven't tested, our prime recommendation comes with the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro, which I personally reviewed and still use nearly three years later. Yes, the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is $80 off at Amazon. Otherwise, there are plenty of other great Razer headset deals available for all kinds of budgets.
Best Razer Black Friday gaming headsets
Razer BlackShark V2 Pro:
$179 $99 @ Amazon
The Razer BlackShark V2 is now $80 off at Amazon. Under most circumstances we can only share word of mouth for these great deals, but I can personally recommend the Razer BlackShark V2 after nearly three years of use. Not only is it comfortable and sounds great, but it has gone strong for all of these years without a single technical issue. It isn't the best with distance, unfortunately, as stepping too far from my computer causes it to disconnect.
Razer BlackShark V2 X:
$60 $40 @ Amazon
Acting as a more affordable model of the BlackShark V2 Pro, the V2 X's bright green style should be more than enough for the budget gamer in need of something practical without causing extreme damage to their bank account. Featuring noise cancellation, surround sound, an compatibility with PC, PS4, PS5, Switch and Xbox One, it's sure to get the job done and then some.
Razer Kraken V3:
$100 $70 @ Amazon
The Kraken gets $30 off in this great Black Friday gaming headset deal, yielding leatherette memory foam cushions, a detachable microphone, Chroma RGB lighting and THX spatial audio.
Razer Barracuda:
$160 $100 @ Amazon
Upping the cost just a tad bit from the previous headset, the Barracuda is designed with Bluetooth and Wireless compatibility to make your journey on any major platform a great time. With a noise-cancelling microphone, advertised 40-hour battery,
Razer Kaira X:
$60 $40 @ Amazon
Tied for the most affordable headset on this list, the Kaira x is surprisingly diverse in its color palette. While the base model clearly utilizes the iconic PlayStation colors (alongside featuring a PlayStation logo on its side), it also comes in darker blue, neon green, red and more. Beyond that, it features memory foam ear cushions, on-headset controls, a cardioid mic, and compatibility with most major platforms.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Self-described art critic and unabashedly pretentious, Momo finds joy in impassioned ramblings about her closeness to video games. She has a bachelor’s degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Brooklyn College and five years of experience in entertainment journalism. Momo is a stalwart defender of the importance found in subjectivity and spends most days overwhelmed with excitement for the past, present and future of gaming. When she isn't writing or playing Dark Souls, she can be found eating chicken fettuccine alfredo and watching anime.