5 best Razer gaming headset Black Friday deals you cannot miss

Black Friday isn't quite here yet, but it isn't stopping the biggest corporations in the business from slashing massive discounts on their biggest products. Razer is no exception, with these highlights in particular focusing on its best gaming headsets.

While a majority of them are things we haven't tested, our prime recommendation comes with the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro, which I personally reviewed and still use nearly three years later. Yes, the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is $80 off at Amazon. Otherwise, there are plenty of other great Razer headset deals available for all kinds of budgets.

Best Razer Black Friday gaming headsets

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro: $179 $99 @ Amazon

The Razer BlackShark V2 is now $80 off at Amazon. Under most circumstances we can only share word of mouth for these great deals, but I can personally recommend the Razer BlackShark V2 after nearly three years of use. Not only is it comfortable and sounds great, but it has gone strong for all of these years without a single technical issue. It isn't the best with distance, unfortunately, as stepping too far from my computer causes it to disconnect.

Razer BlackShark V2 X: $60 $40 @ Amazon

Acting as a more affordable model of the BlackShark V2 Pro, the V2 X's bright green style should be more than enough for the budget gamer in need of something practical without causing extreme damage to their bank account. Featuring noise cancellation, surround sound, an compatibility with PC, PS4, PS5, Switch and Xbox One, it's sure to get the job done and then some.

Razer Kraken V3: $100 $70 @ Amazon

The Kraken gets $30 off in this great Black Friday gaming headset deal, yielding leatherette memory foam cushions, a detachable microphone, Chroma RGB lighting and THX spatial audio.

Razer Barracuda: $160 $100 @ Amazon

Upping the cost just a tad bit from the previous headset, the Barracuda is designed with Bluetooth and Wireless compatibility to make your journey on any major platform a great time. With a noise-cancelling microphone, advertised 40-hour battery,