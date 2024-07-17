Prime Day is almost over! Make Shure you don't miss these top deals on Shure mics and headphones

If there's one thing I need to have for a great video or podcast experience, it's high-quality audio. That's why I was so excited to find these top three deals on Shure audio gear that can save you (and me) up to 40% on a new microphone or earbuds.

Shure is one of the top brands in audio tech. Laptop Mag gave two of Shure's most popular mics Editor's Choice awards, including the Shure SM7B and the Shure MV7 Plus. Both are pretty pricey, but right now you can snag a couple of Shure's more affordable offerings for well under $200.

For example, the budget-friendly Shure MV5 is down to just $75 for Prime Day, slashing 40% off the normal list price of $124. Laptop Mag gave this mighty little USB mic a shining four-star review and at this price, it's an incredible bargain.

That's just the tip of the iceberg. If your laptop has a low-quality built-in mic or you want to level up your audio experience, you Shure don't want to miss out on these huge discounts on some of the best audio gear in tech!

Take a look at the top 3 Prime Day deals from Shure below or visit Shure's Amazon shop for even more discounts.

Top 3 Shure Prime Day 2024 deals

Shure MV5 USB Microphone: was $124, now $75

This Amazon Prime Day deal knocks 40% off of one of Shure's top-value USB microphones. Don't let its budget price fool you — this little mic can make sure your voice sounds clear and crisp in your next Zoom meeting! Features: The Shure MV5 is a USB plug-and-play microphone, so you can use it right out of the box with Windows, Mac, and iOS. It features a standard cardioid pickup pattern that's perfect for any desk setup. It has three preset DSP modes for vocals, flat audio, and instruments. There's also a headphone jack for live audio monitoring.

Shure MV88+ Stereo USB Microphone: was $199, now $132

Save over $60 on the Shure MV88 for Prime Day! Wednesday is the last day to snag this deal, so pick up this compact USB mic while you can get it at a great price. Features: If you're looking for a mic that combines great sound quality and a compact design, the Shure MV88+ should be at the top of your list. It's small enough to blend into any desk or studio setup but still offers great audio quality. It's compatible with Windows and Mac, combines cardioid and bidirectional pickup patterns, features direct headphone monitoring, and includes clips for standard-size mic stands.