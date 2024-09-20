5 best deals on USB-C microphones for gaming, streaming, and podcasting

Gaming laptops are great at a lot of things, but their built-in mics and webcams are often low-quality. So, if you want to use your gaming laptop for streaming, podcasting, or gaming in voice chats, it's a good idea to invest in a high-quality USB mic.

Luckily, you don't have to empty your wallet to get a good mic. Five of the top USB-C microphones for gaming, streaming, and podcasting are on sale right now.

For example, you can get a HyperX QuadCast for just $98 on Amazon. This is one of the most popular USB mics for gamers and streamers of all levels thanks to its great audio quality and affordable price. If you're new to gaming, streaming, or podcasting, I also recommend taking a look at the QuadCast's little sibling, the HyperX SoloCast, which is on sale for less than $50 right now!

All of these mics will have your voice sounding crisp and clear. Since they're all USB microphones, they're easy to set up and use and don't require a complicated audio mixer or other advanced gear. You can also attach any of them to a compatible microphone boom arm for extra versatility.

Top 5 deals on USB-C mics from HyperX, Blue, and ASUS ROG

HyperX SoloCast: $59 $49 @ Amazon

With this epic deal from Amazon, you can add one of HyperX's bestselling USB microphones to your setup for just $50! Features: If you're looking for the perfect beginner mic, a great budget option, or a compact mic for cramped desks, the HyperX SoloCast is a top pick! This mic is small, but mighty, delivering high-quality audio in an affordable package. It's plug-n-play, too, so you don't have to worry about navigating any complex audio settings to get started. Plus, it has a tap-to-mute button and LED indicator so you can easily tell when your mic is active.

HyperX QuadCast: $139 $98 @ Amazon

Level up your audio with HyperX's most popular streaming mic for less than $100! Features: The HyperX QuadCast is an upgrade over the smaller SoloCast, but still a highly affordable mic, making it a great all-around option for gaming, streaming, and podcasting. It features a shock mount, a tap-to-mute button, an LED mute indicator, four pickup patterns, a pop filter, and adjustable gain. The included stand is adjustable, but you can also attach the QuadCast to compatible boom arms.

HyperX QuadCast S: $159 $129 @ Amazon

Save $30 on the featured-packed RGB mic from HyperX with this Amazon deal! Features: Want a little more color in your gaming or streaming setup? Check out the HyperX QuadCast S! This upgraded version of the original QuadCast features customizable RGB backlighting along with a tap-to-mute button, a built-in shock mount, four pickup patterns, adjustable gain, and a pop filter. The included stand is adjustable, but you can also attach the QuadCast S to compatible boom arms.

Logitech for Creators Blue Yeti: $129 $89 @ Amazon

Upgrade your audio with this top-rated Logitech mic for less than $100! Features: The Blue Yeti is one of the most popular USB mics around, and for good reason. It's affordable, easy to use, and delivers excellent audio quality. Plus, it's available in four different colors! The Blue Yeti features four pickup patterns, on-board audio controls, a tap-to-mute button, and an adjustable stand. It's plug-n-play, too, so you can start using it right out of the box, no special audio software needed.