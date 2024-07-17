Prime Day came through for me — I just bought a Blue Yeti mic for only $76 on Amazon

Deals
By
published

Save $53 on my favorite Blue Yeti microphone

blue yeti prime day deal
(Image credit: Logitech)

The clock is ticking on Amazon Prime Day deals, and today is your last day to snag some of the best deals we've seen this year. I've had some tech on my wish list for months, and one item finally got a massive discount for Prime Day 2024.

Right now, you can grab the Blue Yeti USB microphone on sale for just $76 in the sleek Blackout colorway at Amazon — that's $53 in savings, and puts this top-notch mic at a mere $6 away from its lowest price ever.

I've owned a Blue Yeti mic before and loved it for gaming with my friends, but I, unfortunately, had to sell it for a temporary international move. Now that I'm back in the U.S., I've rebuilt my desktop PC, and my setup was only missing one element: my precious Blue Yeti.

I've been watching this mic for months on Amazon, so I know it rarely goes on sale. If you need to upgrade your mic, snag this deal before Prime Day is over.

Today's best Blue Yeti microphone deal

Blue Yeti USB Microphone Was: $129 Now: $76 Amazon Overview:

Blue Yeti USB Microphone
Was: $129
Now: $76 Amazon
Overview:
Amazon slashes $53 off Logitech's Blue Yeti USB microphone for Prime Day in this rare deal. 

Launch date: November 2018 for the Blackout colorway

Price history: This discount is just $6 shy of the microphone's all-time low price of $70 in July 2022.

Features: Four pickup patterns (flexible cardioid, omni, bidirectional, and stereo), plug-and-play USB setup, physical mute button, easily maneuverable design, volume and gain controls

Price check: Best Buy $80 | Walmart $84

Reviews: Though we haven't reviewed the Blue Yeti mic, our sister sites have, and they love it. People generally love the Blue Yeti's incredibly easy setup and use, sturdy design, and tremendous sound quality with multiple customizable settings.

Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★★

Buy it if: You need a microphone with fantastic quality, whether you're consistently speaking in video calls for work or school, chatting with friends while playing video games, or recording content.

Don't buy it if: You don't care too much about how you sound through your built-in mic on your laptop or phone. Perhaps consider taking advantage of one of the best laptop deals or best phone deals to upgrade your existing tech instead. 

View Deal
Sarah Chaney