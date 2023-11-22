Can you believe these 5 Samsung Galaxy Tab deals? Black Friday is actually delivering

Skip the turkey this year because Black Friday deals are already happening. If you're looking to add to your mobile tech menagerie this year, there's no better time than now to treat yourself to a new tablet. Trying to find a quality iPad alternative can be a daunting task, but Samsung comes in swinging as a top contender with their Galaxy Tab line.

Recently, Samsung released their newest tablet line which includes the S9, S9 Plus, and S9 Ultra. Thanks to this, we're excited to see incredibly generous price cuts on last year's S8 lineup. Not only that, but the more lightweight, casual A8 Tab line is also seeing great discounts, which is great news for parents looking to upgrade their child's tablet without taking too much of a chunk out of their holiday budget.

You may even find that the newest models are dipping in price as we speak. Check out what deals we've uncovered for you below.

Best Black Friday 2023 Samsung Galaxy Tab deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: $699 $499 @ Samsung

Save $200 on the Galaxy Tab S8. It features an 11-inch (2560 x 1600) LTPS LCD display up to 120Hz for smooth content streaming and gaming. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM ensures fast and speedy responsiveness. Rounding out its specs are 128GB of microSD-expandable storage and massive 8,000mAH battery.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus: from $1119 $999 @ Samsung

Get a free memory upgrade when buy the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus from Samsung. This tablet has a 12.4-inch (2800 x 1752) Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display, 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Over the entry level model, the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus is powered by a bigger 10,090mAH battery.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: $1,099 $699 @ Samsung

Save $400 on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra at Samsung, plus up to an additional $400 with qualifying trade-in. This iPad Pro rival tablet packs a laptop-sized 14.6-inch (2960 x 1848) Super AMOLED display at up to 120Hz, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of microSD-expandable storage. Powering the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a massive 11,200mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: $329 $199 @ Samsung

Save $130 on the 128GB model Samsung Galaxy Tab A8. If you're looking for a solid iPad alternative, this Samsung tablet is worth considering. If you're on a smaller budget, prices start at $149 for the base Galaxy Tab A8 with 10.5 inch ‎(1920 x 1200) TFT display, ‎2.0-GHz octa-core CPU, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage — expandable via microSD.