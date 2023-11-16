The best Black Friday laptop deals under $300 to shop now

Black Friday 2023 may be on Nov. 24, however, early Black Friday laptop deals under $300 are live right now. If you're reading this, you've come to the right source to find a capable budget laptop for everyday use. Black Friday is the best time to find a cheap but good notebook PC and early discounts are solid proof. We're currently seeing notable markdowns on top-rated Windows laptops and Chromebooks.



Black Friday is on Nov. 24 but retailers are putting their best holiday discounts out now.

Black Friday Windows laptop deals under $300

Dell Inspiron 15: $379 $299 @ Dell

This Black Friday deal from Dell takes $80 on the Dell Inspiron 15 — one of the best laptops for college students and remote workers. We didn't get to test this laptop, however, Dell Inspiron 15 reviews at Dell average 4.2 out of 5-stars. Happy owners praise its excellent performance, speed, and good graphics. Others rave about its superb build quality and attractive design. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 120Hz 250-nit display, Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, 512GB SSD.

HP Laptop 15: $379 $249 @ Walmart

Starting Nov. 22, save $130 on the 15-inch HP Laptop 15-dy5131wm. One of the best budget laptops around, by no means does it skimp on performance. you're getting a capable laptop with plenty of oomph for everyday tasks. It runs on Windows Home is S mode, which means it's built for speed and security. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 250-nit display, Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, 256GB SSD.

Acer Aspire 3: $329 $295 @ Amazon

Amazon takes $35 off the already modestly priced Acer Aspire 3. Although we didn't test it, we reviewed the 2021 Intel version and rated it 4 out of 5-stars. We like this series for its subtle, lightweight design and snappy performance. Satisfied Amazon customers rate it 4.5 out of 5-stars. Powered by Windows Home in S mode, this Acer Aspire 3 is streamlined for speed and security. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, AMD Radeon Graphics, 128GB SSD.

Black Friday Chromebook deals under $300

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook: $379 $269 @ Best Buy

Now $110 off, the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook is a versatile 2-in-1 Surface Pro-like device. It has a detachable keyboard and folio kickstand for tablet and viewing mode. We didn't get to test it, however, its big brother, the 13-inch Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook review, earned a 4 out of 5-star rating from us. We gave it our Editor's Choice Award for its gorgeous display, long battery life, and practical 2-in-1 design. Features: 11- inch (2000x1200) touch screen, Snapdragon 7cG2 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage. Price check: Lenovo $269

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook: $319 $149 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Now $170, this Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals under $300. It's easy to use, lasts up to 10 hours on a full charge, and makes a great computer for anyone looking for a basic laptop, Features: 14-inch 1080p display, MediaTek Kompanio 520 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, Intel UHD graphics, 64GB of microSD-expandable eMMC storage. Price check: Lenovo $149