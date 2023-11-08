Black Friday laptop deals under $500 — 5 best early sales to shop now

Black Friday laptop deals are popping up at just about every retailer this week. Early sales are seeing select laptops hit rock-bottom prices which means you don't have to wait to buy a laptop on the cheap.

One early Black Friday deal at Best Buy offers the HP Victus 16 for just $449. Yes, you read that right. Previously 799, that's $350 in savings which drops this best-selling laptop to a record low price.

Featuring a 16.1-inch 1080p display, AMD Ryzen 5 CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM, and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2050 GPU, beyond gaming, the HP Victus is adequate for video editing and multitasking. Satisfied Best Buy customer's rate the configuration in this deal 4.6 out of 5-stars.

While we didn't test this Ryzen version, we reviewed and rated the latest Intel-charged HP Victus 4 out of 5-stars. We like this laptop series for its elegant, clean design and solid CPU and GPU performance.

If you're looking for a sub-$500 entry-level gaming-specific laptop, you'd be hard pressed to find a better deal. So why wait? Shop my favorite cheap but good laptop deals under $500 below.

Black Friday laptop deals under $500

1. HP Victus 16 RTX 2050: $799 $449 @ Best Buy

Now $350 off, this HP Victus 16 is one of the best gaming laptops for the price. We didn't test this Ryzen model, however, in our Intel-powered HP Victus review we liked its bright, vivid display, clean design as well as its solid CPU and GPU performance. Features: 16.1-inch (1920 x 1080) display, AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU, 512GB SSD.

2. Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1: $649 $499 @ Dell

Save $150 on the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-laptop. One of the best laptops for anyone who wants a versatile everyday notebook PC. For just under $500, you're getting a great display, solid multitasking performance, and long battery life into. Features: 14-inch (1920 x 1200) 250-nit touch screen, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe Graphics, 256GB SSD.

3. MSI Modern 14: $699 $499 @ Newegg

Newegg takes $200 off the MSI Modern 14, an ultralightweight machine for on-the-go productivity. Featuring the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 series processor, it's more than adequate for students and business professionals. It provides enough oomph for day-to-day multasking, multimedia editing as well and streaming and gaming when you're not getting things done.



Features: 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 8-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, AMD Radeon Graphics, 512GB SSD. Price check: Walmart $499

4. Lenovo IdeaPad 3i: $499 $279 @ Best Buy

Save $220 on the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Laptop. It's a budget-friendly option if you're looking for a Black Friday laptop deal under $300. Powered by Windows 11 Home in S Mode, the IdeaPad 3 is streamlined for security and performance which makes it great for everyday tasks. Features: 15.6 inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Core i3-1115G4 dual-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel UHD graphics, and 256GB SSD.