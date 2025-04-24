Wow! The new Asus Vivobook 15 launched days ago, and its price just dropped to $399

The new Asus Vivobook 15 (F1504VAP-BS54T) launched last week, and it's already getting a significant discount. If you're currently looking for one of the best laptops under $500, here's a deal you'll like.

Right now, you can get the 2025 Asus Vivobook 15 for just $399 at BJ's Wholesale. It normally costs $599, so that's $200 off, and of course, the lowest price ever for this newly released laptop. I track laptop deals for a living, and this is one of the best I've seen so far this year.

Don't have a BJ's membership? No problem. Create an account for a 1-Day Shopping Pass.

Browse: BJ's entire laptop sale

Although we didn't review this exact Vivobook 15, we reviewed the latest Vivobook 15 Pro and liked its powerful performance. Despite its short battery life and basic GPU, its smooth keyboard and touchpad made it a pleasure to use.

Our review unit pro-grade Vivobook 15 had an Intel Core Ultra 9 285H 16-core CPU, and the laptop in this deal has an Intel Core 5 120U 10-core chip with 12GB of RAM. This hardware configuration is more than capable of day-to-day multitasking and streaming content.

If you're strapped for cash and need a new laptop for school or remote work, at just under $400, the Asus Vivobook 15 is a no-brainer.

Today's best Asus Vivobook 15 deal