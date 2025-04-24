Wow! The new Asus Vivobook 15 launched days ago, and its price just dropped to $399
Save $200 on the new Asus Vivobook 15 with 10-core Intel Core 5 processor.
The new Asus Vivobook 15 (F1504VAP-BS54T) launched last week, and it's already getting a significant discount. If you're currently looking for one of the best laptops under $500, here's a deal you'll like.
Right now, you can get the 2025 Asus Vivobook 15 for just $399 at BJ's Wholesale. It normally costs $599, so that's $200 off, and of course, the lowest price ever for this newly released laptop. I track laptop deals for a living, and this is one of the best I've seen so far this year.
Don't have a BJ's membership? No problem. Create an account for a 1-Day Shopping Pass.
Browse: BJ's entire laptop sale
Although we didn't review this exact Vivobook 15, we reviewed the latest Vivobook 15 Pro and liked its powerful performance. Despite its short battery life and basic GPU, its smooth keyboard and touchpad made it a pleasure to use.
Our review unit pro-grade Vivobook 15 had an Intel Core Ultra 9 285H 16-core CPU, and the laptop in this deal has an Intel Core 5 120U 10-core chip with 12GB of RAM. This hardware configuration is more than capable of day-to-day multitasking and streaming content.
If you're strapped for cash and need a new laptop for school or remote work, at just under $400, the Asus Vivobook 15 is a no-brainer.
Today's best Asus Vivobook 15 deal
Overview
You don't have to be a BJ's Wholesale member to save $200 on the Asus Vivobook 15 (F1504VAP-BS54T). Use the retailer's 24-hour day pass to take advantage of this exclusive deal.
Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 250-nit touchscreen, Intel Core 5 120U 10-core CPU, 12GB RAM, Integrated Intel graphics, 512GB SSD storage, fingerprint reader, HD camera with shutter, Windows 11 Home
Ports: USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type C (power/display), 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, USB 2.0 Type-A, HDMI 1.4, 3.5mm combo audio jack
Release date: April 2025
Price history: At just under $400, it's the lowest price I've Asus Vivobook 15 outside of a refurb.
Price check: eBay $300 (Refurbished)
Reviews: We didn't test this exact Vivobook 15 model, however, in our recent review of the Pro version, we were impressed by its powerful overall performance. Our review unit had an Intel Core Ultra 9 285H 16-core CPU and the laptop in this deal has an Intel Core 5 120U 10-core chip with 12GB of RAM. This configuration is more than capable for day-to-day multitasking and light media editing.
Laptop Mag: ★★★½ (Vivobook Pro 15, 2025)
Buy it if: You're looking for an affordable 15.6-inch laptop that can provide decent performance for simple tasks like web browsing and media streaming.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop for intensive graphics handling like gaming or video editing. Check out our other best gaming laptop deals to find something that suits you more.
